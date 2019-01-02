×
Samir Nasri back in the EPL after signing with West Ham

Jaimer Dela Cruz
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
109   //    02 Jan 2019, 23:33 IST

After almost two years away from the English Premier League, and serving a one-year ban from the sport due to a doping incident, Samir Nasri is back to competitive football and will now suit up with West Ham.


Nasri will be looking forward to playing in the English Premier League once again,.


The journeyman left for Sevilla on loan back in 2017 where he played 23 games but only scored twice. He then went lower the pecking order to play for Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig, playing just eight games and netting two goals.

It is a well-known fact that Nasri's performance with English clubs has been nothing short of brilliant. He's won the EPL twice, won a League Cup, the FA Community Shield with Manchester City, and had become a part of 2010-2011 PFA Team of the Year that followed a stellar performance with Arsenal.

As 2019 opens for The Hammers, they have lost to Burnley via two goals to none where they didn't really pose any threat in attack. With the signing of Nasri, they’re now expected to have some firepower in their squad.

It is worth noting as well that this is the Frenchman's first game after serving a 12-month suspension due to a doping incident, which means that he'll be back with a vengeance to try and reclaim his place and make a chapter of his life.

Though critics might say that if you're going to make it back to the big leagues, why go to a club that sits in the middle of the pack despite the fact that you know that you have the skills and ambition to make it to a bigger team? Nasri didn't have to think twice as he said this:

He will now have a hard task of settling right into the squad as he's already been added into the team that will face Brighton at home despite just being announced as the new addition to Manuel Pellegrini's side.

The future still looks uncertain for the 31-year old attacking midfielder as he only signed an agreement with United until the end of the current season.

This seems to be a two-way insurance policy for the Frenchman and the club. If Nasri exceeds expectations, he might pen another deal to stay with the club or use this as a step towards a bigger club. If he doesn't, then West Ham can choose to let him go.

One thing's for certain: We cannot wait to see if Nasri still has enough in his arsenal to deliver a surprise or two, or if this will be his sunset season.

Jaimer Dela Cruz
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Contributor with Sportskeeda Writes on my own blog called "Ang Tito Mong Football Blogger" Member of the Ultras Filipinas Avid Football fan FC Barcelona supporter
