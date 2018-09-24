Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 picks of Gameweek 6

Broken Sports
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
555   //    24 Sep 2018, 12:02 IST

<p>
Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season

Liverpool continued their best form since 1990-91 to make it 6 out of 6 wins in the Premier League. Manchester City were 5-0 winners against Cardiff with Mahrez scoring the first goals for his new club. Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Wolves at Old Trafford in the presence of Sir Alex Fergusson.

Burnley deservedly earned the first win of the season when they beat Bournemouth 4-0, a big win for Dyche’s men. Aleksandar Mitrovic's second-half goal was necessary for Fulham to earn a fighting draw against the free-flowing Watford FC at Craven Cottage.

Jose Mourinho had lot to answer in the press conference and blamed the attitude of his players for not being clinical enough. Pep Guardiola was happy with Ilkay Gundogan and conveyed to the press that Mahrez and Foden deserve more playing time. Chelsea’s perfect start to the season came to an end when they drew against West ham United in a goalless draw.

A lot happened this week in the Premier League. Here we take a look at the top 5 picks from the same.

#1 Best Goal Scored – Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan gave a man-of-the-match display which was praised by Guardiola
Gundogan gave a man-of-the-match display which was praised by Guardiola.

Gundogan was City’s best player in the first half but his best was seen in City’s third goal. He exchanged one-twos with first Leroy Sane and then Raheem Sterling before opening his body and curling an effort past Neil Etheridge from 20 yards. The goal showed Gundogan’s worth in this City team where every one of the midfield and forward players have a goal in them.

Honourable mention goes to Joao Moutinho’s curling left footer in the 51st minute against Manchester United.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Erik Lamela Joel Matip Mauricio Pochettino Jose Mourinho
Broken Sports
CONTRIBUTOR
We tell stories through sports
Premier League: Quick Recap of All Matches from Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier league 2018-19: Gameweek 6 analysis and tips
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 tips for managers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League (2018-19): Key takeaways from gameweek five
RELATED STORY
5 lesser-known Premier League Records
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who wear the number 10 in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 Most controversial figures to ever play in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 big-money Premier League transfers that failed to take off
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 3 scoring players from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us