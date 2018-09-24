Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 picks of Gameweek 6

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season

Liverpool continued their best form since 1990-91 to make it 6 out of 6 wins in the Premier League. Manchester City were 5-0 winners against Cardiff with Mahrez scoring the first goals for his new club. Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Wolves at Old Trafford in the presence of Sir Alex Fergusson.

Burnley deservedly earned the first win of the season when they beat Bournemouth 4-0, a big win for Dyche’s men. Aleksandar Mitrovic's second-half goal was necessary for Fulham to earn a fighting draw against the free-flowing Watford FC at Craven Cottage.

Jose Mourinho had lot to answer in the press conference and blamed the attitude of his players for not being clinical enough. Pep Guardiola was happy with Ilkay Gundogan and conveyed to the press that Mahrez and Foden deserve more playing time. Chelsea’s perfect start to the season came to an end when they drew against West ham United in a goalless draw.

A lot happened this week in the Premier League. Here we take a look at the top 5 picks from the same.

#1 Best Goal Scored – Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan gave a man-of-the-match display which was praised by Guardiola.

Gundogan was City’s best player in the first half but his best was seen in City’s third goal. He exchanged one-twos with first Leroy Sane and then Raheem Sterling before opening his body and curling an effort past Neil Etheridge from 20 yards. The goal showed Gundogan’s worth in this City team where every one of the midfield and forward players have a goal in them.

Honourable mention goes to Joao Moutinho’s curling left footer in the 51st minute against Manchester United.

