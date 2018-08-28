Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 potential Golden Boot contenders

Deepanshu Sharma
28 Aug 2018

Mohamed Salah topped the scoring charts last season

The Premier League 2018-19 season is well underway and the excitement has only just begun. Featuring the best players and coaches in the world, the league is now more competitive than ever- at both ends of the points table. No team can afford to slip as the margin for error is as tiny as it has ever been. Even the promoted teams have invested in elite European talent and they will surely be hoping to make an impression.

Gone are the days when teams expected to get a point while sitting back and defending stoutly. Football, especially in England, is undergoing a revolution. There is a pretty good chance that teams like West Brom, considering the last season, is potentially a dying breed as they need to alter their style of play if they want to be back in the Premier League. The biggest testament to it is the fact that a coach like Marcelo Bielsa is managing an EFL championship team in the form of Leeds United. The football landscape in the whole country is changing fast. No team can afford to be profligate offensively even though defensive solidity is a must. In order to survive in England's top tier, every team needs a reliable goalscorer or two.

The upcoming season will see teams, who are equally effective in the attacking third of the pitch as they are in defensive third, fighting for every single point. Every team needs goals more than ever this season and reliable goalscorers will be coming at a premium. The list features top five contenders (in no particular order) for the golden boot in the 2018-19 season.

Harry Kane

For the past three seasons, no golden boot contender list would be complete without Harry Kane. If you want goals, you want Harry Kane in your team. He is one of the most complete strikers in world football and one can see him scoring all sorts goals from all sorts of places. 21,25,29 and 30- these are the Englishman's numbers from his past four seasons in the Premier League. In addition, he captained England in the world cup this year and won the golden boot scoring six goals.

The 25-year old's consistent goalscoring form is turning heads of big European clubs for quite some time now. He represents Tottenham's rise to the summit of English football, consistently qualifying for UEFA Champions League- a stage where this mercurial talent deserves to play. A day might come when a club like Real Madrid may come calling but that day is still a fair bit of distance away and meanwhile, English Premier League gets to enjoy his talents.

He is surrounded by an able supporting cast in the form of fellow English hotshot Dele Alli and the Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen who are themselves being monitored by plenty of clubs across Europe. In addition, Lucas Moura seems to be finding his feet and Heung Min Son is already an established star in England's top flight. Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to build upon an already impressive young Tottenham side and making them title contenders. Without Harry Kane however, the said task looks next to impossible.

