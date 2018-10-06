Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 Signings of the Summer

The first seven match-days of the Premier League has seen some riveting action with a number of new faces impressing. Like every year, the English clubs were more proactive than their continental counterparts and if early season performances are any indicator, their activism seems to have worked a charm.

However, new signings don’t always enjoy the best of times in their new surroundings. One need only to look at the likes of Fernando Torres and Angel Di Maria to drive the point home. Although there have been a few signings that have gone pear-shaped, the Premier League clubs have been relatively shrewd over the years.

Even in the 2018-19 season, some signings have hit the ground running while a few are yet to find their feet. Through the course of this article, we would look at the former sort of players whose acquisitions have proven to be masterstrokes.

Without wasting further time, here is a look at the 5 best Premier League signings of the summer:

#5 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Brazilian No.1 was signed from AS Roma in the off-season and he has been the solid goalkeeping presence that Liverpool had been crying out for. Apart from a howler against Leicester City, he has been worth every penny of his enormous transfer fee.

In the recent humdinger against Chelsea, he produced numerous world-class saves to keep Liverpool in the game. In an earlier game against Crystal Palace, he was equally impressive as he helped the Reds grind out a gritty victory at Selhurst Park.

Alisson has also played a vital role in acting as the sweeper keeper and starting attacks out from the back, something which Karius and Mignolet were unable to do.

Liverpool look like serious title contenders this term and if they are to have any chance of ending their wait for the elusive Premier League crown, Alisson has to play as pivotal a role as he has been playing in the initial phases.

Thus, for these reasons, he ranks as the 5th best signing of the summer.

