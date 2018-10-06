×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 Signings of the Summer

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
865   //    06 Oct 2018, 01:07 IST

The first seven match-days of the Premier League has seen some riveting action with a number of new faces impressing. Like every year, the English clubs were more proactive than their continental counterparts and if early season performances are any indicator, their activism seems to have worked a charm.

However, new signings don’t always enjoy the best of times in their new surroundings. One need only to look at the likes of Fernando Torres and Angel Di Maria to drive the point home. Although there have been a few signings that have gone pear-shaped, the Premier League clubs have been relatively shrewd over the years.

Even in the 2018-19 season, some signings have hit the ground running while a few are yet to find their feet. Through the course of this article, we would look at the former sort of players whose acquisitions have proven to be masterstrokes.

Without wasting further time, here is a look at the 5 best Premier League signings of the summer:

#5 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Brazilian No.1 was signed from AS Roma in the off-season and he has been the solid goalkeeping presence that Liverpool had been crying out for. Apart from a howler against Leicester City, he has been worth every penny of his enormous transfer fee.

In the recent humdinger against Chelsea, he produced numerous world-class saves to keep Liverpool in the game. In an earlier game against Crystal Palace, he was equally impressive as he helped the Reds grind out a gritty victory at Selhurst Park.

Alisson has also played a vital role in acting as the sweeper keeper and starting attacks out from the back, something which Karius and Mignolet were unable to do.

Liverpool look like serious title contenders this term and if they are to have any chance of ending their wait for the elusive Premier League crown, Alisson has to play as pivotal a role as he has been playing in the initial phases.

Thus, for these reasons, he ranks as the 5th best signing of the summer.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp Maurizio Sarri Stamford Bridge Stadium
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 best Premier League signings ranked 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 signings this summer that...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who are having an impressive...
RELATED STORY
Premier league (2018-19): Summer transfers XI 
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Glove:...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 of the most creative passers in...
RELATED STORY
5 signings that will light up the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 Captains in the Premier League 2018
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 Most Impressive Club Debuts in the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Klopp, Guardiola and Sarri's philosophy...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us