Premier League 2018/19: Top 6 managers by win percentage

Which Premier League manager has the best win percentage?

We judge a manager's success in many different ways. Some judge success by the style of football a coach's team plays, some see success only in the form of silverware, while others use statistics to rate how successful a manager is at his job.

This season, the Premier League promises to be compelling, competitive, and closer than ever before. All top 6 teams have expectations of a title challenge and as the opening day edges closer we are all trying to find ways to separate England's elite clubs.

One such way to find an edge for one club or the other is by using manager statistics. In particular, a manager's win percentage can tell you a lot about how much success one can expect from a particular coach.

In this feature, we look at the top 6 Premier League managers and how they compare to each other by career win percentage. We also look at their overall record as a manager and how they have faired at their current club statistically.

In ascending order, from lowest career win ratio to the highest, are the top 6 managers in England for the upcoming season.

All statistics used in this article are courtesy of Transfer Markt.

#6 Mauricio Pochettino - Tottenham Hotspur

Pochettino has the lowest win percentage of the top 6 Premier League managers

Clubs managed: Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur

Overall Record: P439 W197 D106 L136

Career win percentage: 44.9%

Tottenham record: P218 W121 D50 L47

Tottenham win percentage: 55.5%

Mauricio Pochettino is rightly touted as one of the best young managers in the game at the moment. At only 46 years old, the Argentine has a long career ahead of him and is currently displaying his managerial credentials by reinventing a Spurs team who were on the fringes of England's elite prior to his appointment.

Since joining Tottenham, Pochettino has overseen a major stadium move while blooding youngsters and maintaining top 4 status in the league. That is a huge achievement for the former Espanyol and Southampton manager whose high-press, fast flowing tactics makes for extremely entertaining football.

His career win percentage as a manager is somewhat skewed by his previous jobs. At Espanyol, he had a win percentage of 32.9% over three and a half seasons. In context, this is quite a good achievement at a middling La Liga club. Similarly, at Southampton, his win percentage was 38.3%. Again, this figure is quite good when considering the expectations at St. Mary's.

When isolating his statistics at Spurs, it is clear that Pochettino is a top manager. A win percentage of 55.5% during his time in London would place him higher on this list if we were only considering figures from current clubs. Regardless, it is very likely that we will see Pochettino's overall record continue to grow over the coming years.

