Premier League 2018/19: 6 new signings who have impressed the most so far

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.45K // 14 Oct 2018, 00:41 IST

Every year, thousands of players jump ship and join new teams, in search of better opportunities. Some join for money, some for fame, some to seek a fresh start, but every new signing craves to make an impression for his new team from the very beginning.

They want to start every game, influence every result and win every match. Every new signing has a point to prove, to himself, to his former employees and to his new family.

Like every year, this season too, quite a few players made the move to the Premier League in the summer. Some joined from a different league, some from a different division, while others switched alliances within the league. And with the start of the season, they engaged on a race to impress and win over their new fans.

Making a successful impression in the first two months is not an easy business. However, there are a few players among them who have been able to strike a chord so far. Today, we take a look at the 6 most impressive Summer Signings of the Premier League at present and rank them according to their performance.

#6 Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley FC - Premier League

In his debut season in the Premier League, the Portuguese goalkeeper has caught the eye with his performance under the bar as a part of a stellar Wolves team. His team has been fabulous so far this season, winning 4 of their 8 games and losing just 1.

They have shared points with Manchester United and Manchester City already this season and Rui Patricio has played a pivotal part in their rise.

The Portuguese has conceded 6 goals in the 8 games he has played so far this season and has already registered 4 clean sheets. He has made 29 saves till date, and has not made any errors leading to a goal. He is instrumental in the way Wolverhamptom Wanderers play and is quite handy with his passing as well.

He is already among the contenders for the Premier League Golden Gloves this season and only Liverpool’s Alisson and Manchester City’s Ederson are ahead of him in that list, with 5 clean sheets each. Chelsea’s Kepa, who cost a whole lot more, is also on 4 clean sheets, which shows what a great buy the Portuguese has been for his club. Rui Patricio joined Wolves from Sporting over the summer and has certainly been one of the most efficient buys of the season so far.

