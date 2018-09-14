Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris injured (preview update)

Pruthvik H
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
176   //    14 Sep 2018, 12:24 IST

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Klopp and Pochettino

Update: Spurs' Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris to miss the match against Liverpool this weekend due to injuries. Dele Alli has suffered from a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for some time. Lloris is also sidelined due to injury and is expected to be out for several weeks.

After defeating Manchester United 0-3 at Old Trafford, the Spurs team was brimming with confidence. Especially considering the fact that they were the only team not to spend a penny over the summer transfer window. In contrast, United had spent £75 million odd.

They showed everyone why they should be considered one of the favorites to win the Premier League this year. But their consistency issue came back when Watford (currently 3rd on the table) came from behind to beat them 2-1 before the international break at Vicarage Road Stadium. According to many, the Spurs team looked complacent.

The team that showed up against José Mourinho's United was nowhere present against Watford. Mauricio Pochettino was clearly unhappy about his team's performance. He will be looking for a response from his players.

It will be tough against a Liverpool team, who have conceded only one goal in the PL this season. But the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, and Dembele should be able to break the Liverpool defense.

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League
Harry Kane will be looking to continue his streak against Liverpool

It will be intriguing to see a Harry Kane vs Virgil van Dijk match-up. From Liverpool's perspective, they will be looking to keep their place at the top of the table. They have won back to back matches till date. It's only four matches into the season, but they already look the favorites to challenge Man City for the title.

Liverpool kicked off the league with an emphatic 4-0 home win against West Ham, but after that, they didn't look completely convincing in their next three matches, and still haven't dropped a point. That is positive for the Liverpool team.

Their attacking front trio of Sadio Mané, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are deadly for any defense, they have scored seven goals between them. With the engine Naby Keïta behind them, it is tough for any opposition team to contend.

They are already forming a new fab four, Virgil van Dijk has been solid in defence. Alisson also has impressed since his record-breaking move to the PL, barring a few jitters.

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg
Salah will be looking to get into his last season's form

This is the first of seven matches for Liverpool in the space of less than a month, in which they will be facing PSG (CL, home), Southampton (EPL, home), Chelsea (League Cup, home), Chelsea (EPL, away), Napoli (CL, away) and Man City (EPL, home). Klopp will be keen to start an important period of the season with a win.

Two attacking teams against each other is always a treat for the fans. Lets hope we get a fine game of football.

Match details

Date and time: Saturday, 15th September 2018 @ 12:30 BST

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Expected line-ups

Spurs: Michel Vorm; Rose, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Trippier; Érik Lamela, Dembele, Dier; Eriksen, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Naby Keïta, Henderson; Sadio Mané, Mo Salah, Firmino

Prediction

These kind of matches are always tough to predict, but as two key players are to miss the match for Spurs, we are going for a 1-3 away win for Liverpool.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Mohamed Salah Dele Alli Mauricio Pochettino Jurgen Klopp Wembley Stadium
Pruthvik H
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview: Tottenham Hotspurs vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Spurs without Alli and Lloris for Liverpool clash
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool's probable lineup...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Newcastle United 1-2 Tottenham...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Reason why Tottenham Hotspur must punish Hugo...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs. Liverpool: 5 players who could decide the...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs Liverpool: 5 stats you need to know
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United vs Tottenham...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham: Preview, head to head, team...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Probable starting XI vs Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us