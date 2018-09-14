Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris injured (preview update)

Klopp and Pochettino

Update: Spurs' Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris to miss the match against Liverpool this weekend due to injuries. Dele Alli has suffered from a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for some time. Lloris is also sidelined due to injury and is expected to be out for several weeks.

After defeating Manchester United 0-3 at Old Trafford, the Spurs team was brimming with confidence. Especially considering the fact that they were the only team not to spend a penny over the summer transfer window. In contrast, United had spent £75 million odd.

They showed everyone why they should be considered one of the favorites to win the Premier League this year. But their consistency issue came back when Watford (currently 3rd on the table) came from behind to beat them 2-1 before the international break at Vicarage Road Stadium. According to many, the Spurs team looked complacent.

The team that showed up against José Mourinho's United was nowhere present against Watford. Mauricio Pochettino was clearly unhappy about his team's performance. He will be looking for a response from his players.

It will be tough against a Liverpool team, who have conceded only one goal in the PL this season. But the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, and Dembele should be able to break the Liverpool defense.

Harry Kane will be looking to continue his streak against Liverpool

It will be intriguing to see a Harry Kane vs Virgil van Dijk match-up. From Liverpool's perspective, they will be looking to keep their place at the top of the table. They have won back to back matches till date. It's only four matches into the season, but they already look the favorites to challenge Man City for the title.

Liverpool kicked off the league with an emphatic 4-0 home win against West Ham, but after that, they didn't look completely convincing in their next three matches, and still haven't dropped a point. That is positive for the Liverpool team.

Their attacking front trio of Sadio Mané, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are deadly for any defense, they have scored seven goals between them. With the engine Naby Keïta behind them, it is tough for any opposition team to contend.

They are already forming a new fab four, Virgil van Dijk has been solid in defence. Alisson also has impressed since his record-breaking move to the PL, barring a few jitters.

Salah will be looking to get into his last season's form

This is the first of seven matches for Liverpool in the space of less than a month, in which they will be facing PSG (CL, home), Southampton (EPL, home), Chelsea (League Cup, home), Chelsea (EPL, away), Napoli (CL, away) and Man City (EPL, home). Klopp will be keen to start an important period of the season with a win.

Two attacking teams against each other is always a treat for the fans. Lets hope we get a fine game of football.

Match details

Date and time: Saturday, 15th September 2018 @ 12:30 BST

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Expected line-ups

Spurs: Michel Vorm; Rose, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Trippier; Érik Lamela, Dembele, Dier; Eriksen, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Naby Keïta, Henderson; Sadio Mané, Mo Salah, Firmino

Prediction

These kind of matches are always tough to predict, but as two key players are to miss the match for Spurs, we are going for a 1-3 away win for Liverpool.