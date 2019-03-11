Premier League 2018-19: Twitter explodes as Arsenal upstage Manchester United by 2-0 at the Emirates

Manchester United tasted their first league defeat of the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United's unbeaten run in the league under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came to an end as they lost 2-0 against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium.

The Gunners got off to a flying start as Granit Xhaka gave them an early lead in the 12th minute of the game. The Red Devils created a lot of opportunities to get back into the game after going down but failed to make the most of them.

Eventually, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang punished them for their missed chances by doubling Arsenal's lead from the spot during the 69th minute of the game.

The hosts controlled the game brilliantly after going two goals up and didn't let the Red Devils take anything away from the game. As a testament to the statement, it's important to know that Manchester United had just one effort on goal since Aubameyang's goal.

The away side hit the frame of goal on two occasions, but that wasn't quite enough as in the end, it all boiled down to the chances that were taken.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table, two points adrift of Champions League qualification places. They started the season poorly under Jose Mourinho but have revived their campaign under their caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Their main focus this season is to finish in the top four and they will be playing Wolves in the FA Cup next before hosting Watford in the league on March 30.

On the other hand, Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League table, 14 points behind the leaders, Manchester City. The North Londerers earned a reputation for consistently finishing in the top four under their ex-manager Arsene Wenger, and will be looking forward to achieving the same under their new manager Unai Emery this term.

They will face Rennes FC for the second leg of the Europa League round-of-16 tie next before playing Newcastle United in the league on April 2.

Football fans reacted to the Red Devils' defeat on Twitter and here are some of the best tweets.

Arsenal players cornering Lingaard in the locker rooms after the match #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/juv56PS4Rk — Black Clohz (@BlackClohz) March 10, 2019

Fred spelled backwards is derf which makes no sense just like the £52M Manchester United spent on him. #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/xjxZq9V99l — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 10, 2019

Where are all the United fans gone on social media #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/Fd5FQkvZak — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 10, 2019

Please check on your Manchester united friends are they still ok 😂😂😂😂#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/MjhAG7Kxod — McMyc (@Its_WNMichael) March 10, 2019

When you hear the Mancs say De Gea is the best in the world! #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/7569qVGnbD — seán_⁷ (@CF_1892) March 10, 2019

Instead of Manchester United players to train, they were busy rewatching Highlights of the PSG game 😂😂

Arsenal is dragging them back out of top 4 like car wey dey ontop reverse.😂#ARSMUN — The Kingmaker 🦉🕊 (@SmithVinci) March 10, 2019

This how Arsenal has collected points from Manchester United #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/WuduO0f4Zv — Gaga Beacher (@gagabeacher) March 10, 2019

Fans waiting for Degea outsid the stadium #Arsmun pic.twitter.com/I5DcfmlSUO — GENO ERIC (@genoeric1) March 10, 2019

Man Utd fans watching the game like... #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/NpnTura2QG — Stefan Mutinda (@StefanMutinda) March 10, 2019

Somebody said this is the Rashford that followed Man Utd back from Paris 😂😂😂#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/iyyHYL6E1V — Josh of Canada 🇨🇦 (@josh_trager1) March 10, 2019

#ARSMUN

The Rashford and Lukaku who turned up today. pic.twitter.com/N4JPNftZgU — Okó Adunni 💖 (@ProuddamBlog) March 10, 2019

