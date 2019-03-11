Premier League 2018-19: Twitter explodes as Arsenal upstage Manchester United by 2-0 at the Emirates
Manchester United's unbeaten run in the league under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came to an end as they lost 2-0 against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium.
The Gunners got off to a flying start as Granit Xhaka gave them an early lead in the 12th minute of the game. The Red Devils created a lot of opportunities to get back into the game after going down but failed to make the most of them.
Eventually, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang punished them for their missed chances by doubling Arsenal's lead from the spot during the 69th minute of the game.
The hosts controlled the game brilliantly after going two goals up and didn't let the Red Devils take anything away from the game. As a testament to the statement, it's important to know that Manchester United had just one effort on goal since Aubameyang's goal.
The away side hit the frame of goal on two occasions, but that wasn't quite enough as in the end, it all boiled down to the chances that were taken.
Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table, two points adrift of Champions League qualification places. They started the season poorly under Jose Mourinho but have revived their campaign under their caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Their main focus this season is to finish in the top four and they will be playing Wolves in the FA Cup next before hosting Watford in the league on March 30.
On the other hand, Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League table, 14 points behind the leaders, Manchester City. The North Londerers earned a reputation for consistently finishing in the top four under their ex-manager Arsene Wenger, and will be looking forward to achieving the same under their new manager Unai Emery this term.
They will face Rennes FC for the second leg of the Europa League round-of-16 tie next before playing Newcastle United in the league on April 2.
Football fans reacted to the Red Devils' defeat on Twitter and here are some of the best tweets.