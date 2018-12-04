×
Premier League 2018-19: Watford vs Manchester City – match preview and predicted lineups

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Preview
176   //    04 Dec 2018, 12:58 IST

Watford host Premier League leaders Manchester City at Vicarage Road on Tuesday. The Hornets will be wary of the threat Pep Guardiola's men possess but they silently also believe in themselves since they will be playing at home.

Manchester City have blown the Premier League apart and right now only Liverpool and Chelsea have any realistic chance of catching them. Brilliance from all around the park has seen the Blues from Manchester register 38 points in 14 games.

Here's a preview of tonight's Premier League clash:

Watford looking to end winless run

Watford FC
The last time Javi Gracia's Watford tasted victory this season was on 27 October against Huddersfield. Having gone through the entire month of November losing to Newcastle and Liverpool, and drawing to Southampton, the Hornets will be hoping to begin their festive period run with at least a draw against title holders City.

Troy Deeney and Andre Gray, as always, will hold the key to Watford's chances against City as will in-form left-back Jose Holebas. Javi Gracia will also be hoping that central defenders Craig Cathcart and Adrian Mariappa put up a better showing than they did against Leicester City on Saturday.

Manchester City have won in their last two visits to Vicarage Road with resounding 5-0 and 6-0 margins. A rejuvenated Watford will be hoping to avoid making it three-in-a-row.

Predicted line up:

Foster - Holebas, Cathcart, Mariappa, Kito - Pereyra, Chalobah, Doucoure, Hughes - Gray, Deeney.

City appear to be blind favourites

Manchester City
Manchester City are playing some of their best football at the moment and all the credit goes to manager Pep Guardiola for imbibing a total-football mentality and attack-based philosophy which is reaping high rewards.

City talisman Sergio Aguero faces a late fitness test and is doubtful for the fixture in which he scored a hat-trick last season. David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane remain the dangermen for the Blues.

Central defender Aymeric Laporte has been in fine form and will be aided in defence by either Nicolas Otamendi or John Stones. Frenchman Benjamin Mendy is out injured for a long time.

Predicted line up:

Ederson - Delph, Otamendi, Laporte, Walker - David Silva, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva - Sane, Jesus, Mahrez.

