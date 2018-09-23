Premier League 2018-19, West Ham United 0 - 0 Chelsea: 3 points of discussion from the match

None of the teams managed to score

Chelsea looked to keep their winning run going while West Ham after taking their first point of the campaign last weekend, wanted to get to open mark at the London Stadium.

Last season West Ham won this fixture with a Marko Arnautović goal. But Manuel Pellegrini's men had an uphill task against an improving Chelsea side under Maurizio Sarri. A prominent London derby was on the cards.

The game was very open in the opening minutes with both sides pushed men forward looked for an early goal.

Both Rudiger and Hazard made the goalkeeper work, but nothing substantial to threat the Hammer's defense.

Chelsea had more of the ball, and they were flawlessly moving the ball without any real penetration in the West Ham penalty box.

Against the run of the play, the Hammer's could have hit the sucker punch when Antonio got a real good chance to put West Ham in front, but his shot sailed over the crossbar.

He got another chance immediately after that, but this time he hit straight at the Chelsea goalkeeper from a point-blank range.

Very nearly Chelsea got the lead just before the halftime when Kante headed the ball just wide of Fabiański's post. But at the break both the teams locked level with either side failed to break the deadlock.

The Blues started the second half like the first and curved out couple of half chances from set pieces.

Substitute Morata got a big chance to score, but Fabianski saved his shot with his head. West Ham got a golden opportunity to go in front, but Yarmolenko missed a sitter from Snodgrass's cross.

Chelsea made a late surge to get the winning goal but failed to beat Fabianksi and also ended their winning streak in the process. Here the three talking points from the goalless draw at the London stadium.

#3 Out of form strikers for Chelsea

Giroud got the nod ahead of Morata but failed to make any impact

Chelsea's issue with strikers has been in the notice since last season after Diego Costa decided to part ways with the Blues after a fallout with the then manager Antonio Conte.

Alvaro Morata bought in previous season has been anything but impressive and got benched under Conte when Giroud arrived from Arsenal.

The Frenchman had been better for Chelsea than the Spaniard but not anywhere near to what Costa did during his time with the Blues.

The likes of Hazard, Pedro has been scoring most of the goals which somehow suppressed the striker issue, but against top teams, they will find it hard to score.

Against West Ham, Giroud got the nod ahead of Morata, but he could not find a way through to the goal while his substitute Morata got a golden chance but hit straight at the goalkeeper.

