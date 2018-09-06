Premier League 2018/19: What Arsenal need to change to succeed

We are four Gameweeks in and have seen what new head coach Unai Emery brings to the table at Arsenal. We have seen how he has set the team up, his tactics and who his starters have been. Two losses and two subsequent wins later we look at what he has probably learned and changes he might make.

Building from the back

It is quite clear that one of the foundations of Emery's style of play lies in having the team build up attacks from the defence. This requires every member of said to be adept in close control of the ball when defence put under pressure by high-pressing opponents. It is a well-utilised tactic by the best teams currently in the league. Manchester City, for example, triumphed last season to lift the trophy using this as part of their foundation, allowing them to hold possession of the ball for much of the contest all through 38 games.

The problem with this at Arsenal is that they do not have the personnel, at least not in the current starting line-up, to play this type of football. Take veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech for example. The last four games have exposed his poor ball control and nervous passing, and unsurprisingly teams have taken notice and are encouraged even further to press Arsenal higher up the pitch in the hopes consistent pressure will yield a goal.

On the bench sits 26-year-old Bernd Leno, bought from German club Bayer Leverkusen to replace Cech's ageing hands and "inadequate legs". If Arsenal are to improve when building attacks from the back the time has come to place Leno in goal.

The Xhaka conundrum

The faith Emery has shown in Granit Xhaka is commendable. It shows he isn't a coach prone to knee-jerk reactions which in some ways makes him similar to former manager Arsene Wenger. Wenger's ability to persist with a player through glaring weaknesses became a weakness in itself.

But with the Spaniard's handling of Ozil, we can expect he'll show no sign of being so accommodating during his tenure. Xhaka has been substituted in the first couple of games (& losses) of the season and stayed for all 90 minutes in the subsequent two games, proceeding to cause an error which directly led to a goal at Cardiff.

This does not make for good reading and regardless of his assist in that game, the international break will give Emery a chance to assess his options. The current pairing of Guendouzi-Xhaka and the possibility of switching to a Guendouzi-Torreira midfield anchor instead will be part of his considerations.

Torreira did himself no harm by coming off the bench to give the assist that put the match to bed, his defensive contribution to the team might sway the decision his way and make Arsenal a tougher opponent to break down.

Aubameyang-Lacazette is a no-brainer

When Aubameyang was bought in the winter transfer window barely six months after Lacazette broke the club's transfer record fee it was seen as an indictment of the Frenchman's ability to come through for the gunners. Mumblings about loaning him out or outrightly selling him began and are still heard to this day thanks to Emery's refusal to start both strikers together.

It is quite understandable why this was the go-to strategy for the coach, but the numbers suggest that this only ends up holding back Arsenal's brilliant attack. When played together the forward line promises dividends which you can count on. Considering new tactics are being learned by the defence there is absolutely no justifiable reason why the attack should be handicapped, and judging by the result of two goals and one assist in total from both in just one start together, Aubameyang and Lacazette have made a good case for the starting line-up.

Emery must take note going forward if the North Londoners are to improve even further.