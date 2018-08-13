Premier League 2018/19: Winners, losers and team of the week from the opening weekend

We look at the winners, losers, and team of the week from the opening weekend of the Premier League

The Premier League kicked off over the weekend following just a four-week break after the World Cup final. All 20 teams were in action across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as we caught our first glimpse of new signings, managers, and teams in England's top flight.

For the first time ever, the season began on a Friday night as Manchester United started their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford. The action continued over the weekend as we saw 25 goals scored and only one 0-0 draw, setting the tone for an exciting campaign ahead.

In this feature, we look at the teams, managers, and players who can come away from the opening weekend extremely satisfied with their work, and those who are perhaps not so satisfied. We also take a look at the season's first team of the week.

Winners

Chelsea strolled to a 3-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday

Chelsea

For all the disruptive talk of transfers throughout the summer, Chelsea was superb in dismissing Huddersfield 3-0 during their opening game of the season. Maurizio Sarri could not have hoped for a better start to the season following a disappointing defeat in the Community Shield to Man City.

The Italian manager will now hope he can hold on to players such as Willian and Eden Hazard until the end of August and get them fully focused on a long season ahead at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho looked a delight in his debut for the club and if things click, the Blues might just be one to watch this season.

Richarlison

People were shocked at the incredible €56 million fee forked out by Marco Silva for an uncapped international with only one season in the Premier League. However, Richarlison instantly looks like the player who many scrambled into their fantasy teams for the first half of last season.

Being reunited with Silva seems to have sparked the Brazilian back into life again and his signature could prove essential for Everton's hopes of gatecrashing the top six.

Paul Pogba

The subject of endless speculation over the summer, Pogba not only unexpectedly started for Manchester United against Leicester, but he was handed the captain's armband. This was a clear message from Jose Mourinho and Pogba about the World Cup winner's future - for now at least.

Pogba's penalty in the third minute was greeted with rapturous applause by the United faithful and if he can bring his World Cup form to Old Trafford this year, maybe United will begin to show the style of football that many believe this team is capable of over the coming season.

Liverpool

Pickup up where they left off, Liverpool comfortably dispatched an awful West Ham side. The movement of the front three of Salah, Mane, and Firmino beat West Ham's inexplicably high defense line time and again to score four goals but it could have easily been six or seven.

There will be sterner tests ahead for Klopp and Liverpool, but a 4-0 win at home is the ideal start to the new campaign.

Pitchside Technolgy

You may have noticed managers using an iPad-like device during the games over the weekend. One of the new rules this season allows the pitchside staff of clubs to access real-time data about players such as their movement, distance run etc. This has been used in other sports such as rugby for years and is a welcome addition to the Premier League.

While the technology cannot be used in a VAR-like manner to complain about referring decisions, it could help with tactical tweaks and improve the action on the pitch over the coming months.

Next up, Losers.

