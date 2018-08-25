Premier League 2018-19, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Manchester City: Player Ratings

Laporte scored the equaliser for City

Saturday’s lunchtime fixture gave us a chance to see newly-promoted Wolves come up against champions Manchester City.

It has been a tough start to the season for Wolves, who failed to win either of their first two games, despite playing against ten men on both occasions. City, on the other hand, have started where they left off, beating Arsenal comfortably on opening day, before hammering Huddersfield Town last week.

Wolves will have come away the happier team at full time though, picking up an impressive point, after a strong defensive display.

Wolves took a shock lead early on in the second half, but in controversial circumstances, when Willy Boly turned Joao Moutinho’s cross into the net. However, replays showed it struck the defenders arm.

City equalised through Aymeric Laporte’s first goal for the club in the second half, but couldn’t get a winner as they pushed for a goal at the death.

Here are how the players rated at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves got the opener in a controversial manner

Rui Patricio- 8

His save to deny Raheem Sterling in the first half was probably the best we have seen so far this season, and I doubt we will see many better for the rest of the campaign. Had no chance with the goal, but saved well from Gabriel Jesus soon after.

Ryan Bennett- 6

Was rightly booked for a poor challenge on Sterling late on in the first half, but apart from that, he did alright. There were a couple of times when he was caught out though, but he managed to get away with it.

Willy Boly- 7

Was occasionally caught out of position, but got back to make some excellent last-ditch challenges. He also got the goal to put Wolves ahead, even though it did appear that the touch came off his arm. He should really have done better for Laporte’s header though.

Conor Coady- 6

He may not be the most glamorous player in this Wolves side, but he is becoming a real leader at the back. He marshalled the defence excellently all of last season, and that has continued this season.

Matt Doherty- 6

Probably was his usual self in getting up and down the right wing, but this was understandable, given the amount of defensive work he was forced to do. However, taking a foul throw in the Premier League is just not good enough.

Ruben Neves- 6

This wasn’t an easy game for Neves to take control of, given the calibre of City’s midfield. However, he still did a job defensively, and had a couple of efforts from range, although they never really troubled Ederson in the City goal.

Joao Moutinho- 7

Looks to have been an excellent addition to this Wolves side. He played well throughout the game and delivered a terrific cross to set up the goal for Boly.

Jonny- 6

A quiet game for Jonny, who looks like he is adapting well to the Premier League. Like his opposite fullback, didn’t really have the opportunity to have an impact going forward.

Helder Costa- 6

Caused Benjamin Mendy a number of problems in the first half, and got himself in some really good positions on the right. His side was forced deeper after halftime though, and he struggled to get into the game before his 70thminute substitution.

Raul Jimenez- 6

Seemed a little isolated up top on his own at times, and could have done more to hold the ball up when it came his way. He got himself into decent positions at times, however, and had a goal ruled out for offside.

Diogo Jota- 6

Looked dangerous going forward at times, but there were long spells of the game where he was very quiet. Had a chance to nick all three point for Wolves late on, but fired over the bar.

Substitutes:

Adama Traore- 7

He wasn’t on the pitch long, but we saw exactly why Wolves broke their record signing to sign him this summer. He twice breezed past Benjamin Mendy before delivering balls into the box, and undoubtedly he will be included in the starting XI soon.

Ruben Vinagre- N/A

Wasn’t on the pitch long enough to have an impact.

