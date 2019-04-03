Premier League 2018/19, Wolves 2-1 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis

Wolves players celebrate after the second goal

Manchester United's top four hopes got impeded following their 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at Molineux. The Red Devils started the game brilliantly and went ahead deservingly. The academy graduate Scott McTominay launched a shot from outside the box to provide the lead in the 13th minute.

Wolves kept on tapping on Manchester United's door and finally drew equal when Fred made a calamitous mistake in his own half. The Brazilian helped the opposition regain possession and Diogo Jota scored from an exquisite through ball to level the score.

Ashley Young's red card in the 57th minute proved to be the pivotal point of the game as the hosts took full advantage of that situation and took the lead, thanks to Chris Smalling who diverted the ball inside his own net. Nuno Santo's side had possession for the rest of the game and secured all three points.

On that note, we take a look at five talking points from Wolverhampton's 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

#5 Manchester United were wasteful in front of the goal

McTominay, Smalling, and Dalot appreciate the supporters after the game

Manchester United wasted way too many chances to seal the game before Wolverhampton scored twice. Early on in the game, Diogo Dalot found Romelu Lukaku inside the six-yard box with an excellent cross, but the Belgian was not able to divert the ball to the game as it went straight at Rui Patricio.

Jesse Lingard yet another opportunity to lead the game but the English International failed to accept the invitation. Solskjaer's men kicked off the second half really well and had the fourth good chance of the game. Paul Pogba picked Scott McTominay inside the penalty box but the Scottish International's header was outstandingly saved by Rui Patricio.

