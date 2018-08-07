Premier League 2018/2019: 5 talking points ahead of the campaign

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.33K // 07 Aug 2018, 05:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City won the Premier League last term

Following an exciting FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia, preparations are now underway in the English Premier League as clubs look forward to participating in the upcoming campaign.

Manchester City won the title last season, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool involving in a hot battle in the top-four race. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Burnley both sealed their Europa league spots while Stoke City, West Brom and Swansea finished in the relegation zone to summarise a spectacular campaign in the English top flight.

Like the previous term, the upcoming edition also promises to be an interesting one, with recent developments suggesting nothing but entertainment, intense competition, and exciting memories.

Having said that, below are 5 talking points we should take a look at before the campaign begins this weekend:

#5 Post-Wenger era at Arsenal

Wenger's departure marks the beginning of a new era at Arsenal

There have been a number of managerial shifts among Premier League clubs recently, with one of them seeing elite tactician, Arsene Wenger departing the Emirates Stadium. After spending 22 incredible years in north London, the Frenchman conceded it was time for him to part ways with the Gunners, paving the way for former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery to succeed him at the helm.

It sparked the end of an era in England's top-flight and the beginning of a new one at Arsenal. This weekend will mark the first time in 22 years that we won't see Arsene Wenger in the Premier League - though his successor has shown a lot of commitment and determination to continue with the fantastic legacies that the experienced Frenchman left behind.

Emery has wasted no time in making his impact felt at the Emirates, signing a number top-class players and working tirelessly to improve the strength of the squad. Their pre-season performances included a 5-1 hammering of a youthful Paris Saint-Germain side, which suggests they can achieve success even in the post-Wenger era.

1 / 5 NEXT