Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/2019: 5 talking points ahead of the campaign

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.33K   //    07 Aug 2018, 05:46 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City won the Premier League last term

Following an exciting FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia, preparations are now underway in the English Premier League as clubs look forward to participating in the upcoming campaign. 

Manchester City won the title last season, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool involving in a hot battle in the top-four race. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Burnley both sealed their Europa league spots while Stoke City, West Brom and Swansea finished in the relegation zone to summarise a spectacular campaign in the English top flight.

Like the previous term, the upcoming edition also promises to be an interesting one, with recent developments suggesting nothing but entertainment, intense competition, and exciting memories.

Having said that, below are 5 talking points we should take a look at before the campaign begins this weekend: 

#5 Post-Wenger era at Arsenal

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League
Wenger's departure marks the beginning of a new era at Arsenal

There have been a number of managerial shifts among Premier League clubs recently, with one of them seeing elite tactician, Arsene Wenger departing the Emirates Stadium. After spending 22 incredible years in north London, the Frenchman conceded it was time for him to part ways with the Gunners, paving the way for former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery to succeed him at the helm.

It sparked the end of an era in England's top-flight and the beginning of a new one at Arsenal. This weekend will mark the first time in 22 years that we won't see Arsene Wenger in the Premier League - though his successor has shown a lot of commitment and determination to continue with the fantastic legacies that the experienced Frenchman left behind.

Emery has wasted no time in making his impact felt at the Emirates, signing a number top-class players and working tirelessly to improve the strength of the squad. Their pre-season performances included a 5-1 hammering of a youthful Paris Saint-Germain side, which suggests they can achieve success even in the post-Wenger era.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Mohamed Salah EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
Most important player for each of the top 6 Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Amazing Statistics from this season 
RELATED STORY
5 players who performed memorably in the 2017-18 EPL season
RELATED STORY
5 most valuable players in the English Premier League
RELATED STORY
One Player from the Top Six Premier League clubs that...
RELATED STORY
3 Big Names That Could Join Premier League On Deadline Day
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Manchester City may retain the Premier...
RELATED STORY
4 superstars who could join the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18-19: 10 most expensive players in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us