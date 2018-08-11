Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018/2019: Manchester City predicted XI and formation vs Arsenal

hemantsports
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
800   //    11 Aug 2018, 14:49 IST

Manchester City had a fantastic campaign last year where they broke numerous records on way to winning the Premier League. This season, however, Manchester City kick off their title defence with a tough trip to Arsenal. Manchester City experienced a mixed bag of a pre-season due to several of their players not being available for selection.

However, last weekend”s 2-0 victory against Chelsea certainly shows that Pep Guardiola”s men will be ready for the challenge against Arsenal and will try to replicate their title-winning form.

Pep Guardiola will most likely opt for a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper-Ederson

West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League
Ederson Moares

Ederson had an amazing season last year for Manchester City and the Brazilian and the City management will be hoping that the same will continue. The Brazilian will be a definite starter for the Sunday"s game against Arsenal. His distribution skills, calmness, and composure while playing out from the back, the ability to organize the defence will be essential to the way Manchester City will play at Emirates against Arsenal.

Defenders- Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Benjamin Mendy

In defence, Benjamin Mendy with his bombarding runs and decent defensive skills looks certain to start in the left back position.

FC Basel v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
John Stones and Aymeric Laporte

In the centre-back position, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte look certain to start especially after helping Manchester City in keeping a clean sheet against Chelsea which ultimately led to Manchester City winning the community shield match last weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League
Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker with his marauding forward runs and excellent defensive attributes will be the first choice for the right-back position against Arsenal on Sunday.

Midfielders- Phil Foden, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Phil Foden

In the midfield, Phil Foden could start for Manchester City against Arsenal after his impressive performance against Chelsea last weekend. The teenager had a very good game as provided the assist for Aguero”s opener and time and again was driving through the midfield and distributing the ball efficiently to his teammates who were in advanced positions.

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Fernandinho

Fernandinho will be taking his position in the role of a Defensive Midfielder Position. The Brazilian has made this position his own and will be a certainty for City in this position not only in this match but throughout the season provided he his fully fit.

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne missed out on the clash against Chelsea, but he is fully expected to start against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday. Kevin De Bruyne is most likely to be entrusted with his most favored role i.e a free roam with a license to attack thereby making him a real threat.

Attackers- Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane is likely to start at Arsenal despite not having a very good game against Chelsea last weekend. The German despite not having his best game, has shown on many occasions that he can be a game changer, especially against the top sides.

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero will continue to play in the striker position. The Argentinian striker scored twice at Wembley against Chelsea last weekend, thereby proving that he still has the skill and desire to be the main striker for City this season despite many people writing him off and preferring Gabriel Jesus over him.

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez on the other hand, unlike Leroy Sane, had a very good game. He troubled the Chelsea defence on many occasions and will definitely be staking the claim to start at the Emirates.


