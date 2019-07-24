×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2019/20: 2 new signings to watch out for

Piyush Khullar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
234   //    24 Jul 2019, 00:06 IST

Ndombele is now in Spurs colours.
Ndombele is now in Spurs colours.

With the next Premier League season about to start in three weeks, all the clubs are looking to bolster their squad with new players which could help them in achieving their desired objectives next season. Manchester City will be back to defend their title and Liverpool will be hopeful of putting up another great title challenge.

Clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham would be looking to clinch the Champions League place with their new acquisitions. On the other hand Chelsea, with their transfer ban will still be able to welcome Pulisic, who they signed in January, from Dortmund.

Although, this summer has not seen many signings compared to last summer, we still have some Premier League newcomers that will excite the fans for sure. Here are two new Premier League to watch out this season:

#1 Daniel James

The Welsh Wizard
The Welsh Wizard

Daniel James was signed by the Red Devils from Championship outfit Swansea City. Having impressed already in the pre-season with his blistering pace, James looks like an inspiring signing for Manchester United and could help elevate the morale of both the club and the fans after a disappointing season last campaign.

It would be a big transition for the Welshman from Championship to Premier League, and it would be interesting to see how the young winger copes. His dribbling skills and through balls will surely keep United fans excited throughout the season.

He made 41 appearances last season and scored 6 goals. He also managed 7 assists.

#2 Tanguy Ndombele

Spurs new signing
Spurs new signing

The Frenchman was a player who was in high demand throughout the summer, the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool were being linked to the highly talented midfielder. Ultimately, it was Spurs who managed to get the signature of Ndombele.

Advertisement

He looks like a player who will suit Pochettino’s system at Spurs. His job would be to replace Mousa Dembele in the Spurs midfield and it would be interesting to see the talents of Ndombele at White Hart Lane.

Last season, Ndombele made 45 appearances for Lyon. He had an average rating of 6.99 and pass success rate of 89%. The midfielder also contributed with 7 assists and 1 goal.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Daniel James Tanguy Ndombele Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United willing to negotiate with Juventus after huge offer for Pogba, Tottenham launch €60 million bid for Tanguy Ndombele and more Premier League transfer news: June 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19/20: Top 5 young defenders to look forward to this season
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: 5 Man Utd players to watch out for | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Tottenham make contact for Dani Alves, Manchester United eye fresh talks for Harry Maguire despite huge asking price and more Premier League transfer news, July 11, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Spurs and United enter race for Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League clubs that have a famous fan following in Hollywood
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their Premier League rivals
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19-20: 5 New signings who are set to make a huge impact
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Manchester United comebacks in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us