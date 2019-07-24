Premier League 2019/20: 2 new signings to watch out for

Piyush Khullar

Ndombele is now in Spurs colours.

With the next Premier League season about to start in three weeks, all the clubs are looking to bolster their squad with new players which could help them in achieving their desired objectives next season. Manchester City will be back to defend their title and Liverpool will be hopeful of putting up another great title challenge.

Clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham would be looking to clinch the Champions League place with their new acquisitions. On the other hand Chelsea, with their transfer ban will still be able to welcome Pulisic, who they signed in January, from Dortmund.

Although, this summer has not seen many signings compared to last summer, we still have some Premier League newcomers that will excite the fans for sure. Here are two new Premier League to watch out this season:

#1 Daniel James

The Welsh Wizard

Daniel James was signed by the Red Devils from Championship outfit Swansea City. Having impressed already in the pre-season with his blistering pace, James looks like an inspiring signing for Manchester United and could help elevate the morale of both the club and the fans after a disappointing season last campaign.

It would be a big transition for the Welshman from Championship to Premier League, and it would be interesting to see how the young winger copes. His dribbling skills and through balls will surely keep United fans excited throughout the season.

He made 41 appearances last season and scored 6 goals. He also managed 7 assists.

#2 Tanguy Ndombele

Spurs new signing

The Frenchman was a player who was in high demand throughout the summer, the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool were being linked to the highly talented midfielder. Ultimately, it was Spurs who managed to get the signature of Ndombele.

He looks like a player who will suit Pochettino’s system at Spurs. His job would be to replace Mousa Dembele in the Spurs midfield and it would be interesting to see the talents of Ndombele at White Hart Lane.

Last season, Ndombele made 45 appearances for Lyon. He had an average rating of 6.99 and pass success rate of 89%. The midfielder also contributed with 7 assists and 1 goal.