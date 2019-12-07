Premier League 2019-20: 3 key observations from Everton's 3-1 win over Chelsea

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Everton hosted Chelsea at the Goodison Park this Saturday in the Premier League. The home side recently sacked manager Marco Silva and were being led into this game by former Toffees' player Duncan Ferguson as their interim manager.

The match started with Everton on top as they scored in the fourth minute, thanks to a lovely header from Richarlison, who met a cross from Djibril Sidibe.

The away side never really got going in the first half as they couldn't manage the match the intensity shown by the Toffees. In the second period, Everton doubled their advantage, thanks to some sloppy Chelsea defending and great anticipation from the scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea though got one goal back instantly as Mateo Kovacic volleyed it into the back of the net. After that, it was all about Everton being able to hold on but instead, they went on and scored the third through Calvert-Lewin again, which sealed the game.

Here, we are going to take a look at the three key observations from the game.

#3 Everton players gave it their all and outplayed Chelsea

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

It was like the 2000s again at the Goodison Park as Everton players were rallied on by their supporters. The crowd was incredible throughout the game and for the first time this season, the Toffees' players played with some genuine passion, along with their manager.

Chelsea weren't given any time or space on the ball and until 80 minutes, the away side struggled to create a genuinely good opportunity. Defensively and offensively, even in the midfield, Everton outclassed and outplayed Chelsea.

The Everton players were winning every second ball, pressing Chelsea high and were organized. In simple terms, there was more heart in the performance from Everton than Chelsea. It was a thoroughly deserved victory and what a start for Duncan Ferguson!

