Premier League: 3 left-backs Liverpool should target

Sporting CP v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool have one of the best squads they've ever owned, at the moment. From the steep rise of the quality of individuals and their work ethic under Jurgen Klopp to the talent they possess in all departments, the Reds are as dangerous as any other European giant.

All in all, they possess balance across all positions. They have a couple of strikers, a flexible looking wing force, a host of talented midfielders with variety in their style and substance, a robust center back pairing with back up and of course, Alisson Becker in goal.

However, what they do lack is a back up at the full-back position. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have arguably been the deadliest combination on either side of the backline across Europe, and both of their positions in the Liverpool squad are unassailable.

In fact, both of them amassed a whopping 87 appearances in total last season, in all competitions.

However, just like any other top drawer footballing side that challenges in various tournaments, Liverpool too, need a back up for Robertson. He may play almost all matches, due to which someone such as the now-departed Alberto Moreno warmed the benches.

Therefore, the Reds need to secure the services of a player who is happy to play second fiddle, but also bring variety to the table.

On that note, we list three realistic left-back options for Liverpool.

#3 Jamal Lewis

FC Schalke 04 v Norwich City - Pre-Season Friendly

Also to note, Jurgen Klopp had earlier confirmed that his side will not be spending the big bucks this summer. However, they would look to shore up a few areas of their team by smart purchasing techniques.

Advertisement

21-year-old Jamal Lewis is an option, as his combative approach while running up and down the flank was a real asset for the Canaries last season in their promotion challenge.

Lewis was named in the Championship team of the season, owing to his consistent performances at left-back for Norwich. He appeared 42 times for the second-tier champions.

Lewis could be an expensive player since his contract at Carrow Road runs until 2023, but since his price is only expected to shoot up, he would be a welcome signing for the Reds.

Although not predicted by many, should he arrive at Anfield, Lewis could also give competition to Robertson since he belongs to the same mold of quick, exciting and threatening full-backs.

1 / 3 NEXT