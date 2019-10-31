Premier League 2019-20: 3 mistakes Unai Emery has made at Arsenal this season

Unai Emery

Unai Emery's appointment as Arsenal manager last season came as a bit of a surprise to every Arsenal fan considering the Spaniard was never really in contention to take charge of the North London club.

No one knew what to expect from him in his first season, so not a lot of questions were asked about Arsenal's performance. But he did better than expected as he missed out on the top 4 by just one point, and lost in the finals of the Europa League.

The fans expected things to get much better this season considering how last season ended and more importantly considering how much money Arsenal spent in the transfer window. With the likes of Nicolas Pepe, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney and the young Gabriel Martinelli coming in, Arsenal was expected to become a force this season.

But things have not gone their way so far, especially in the Premier League.

Despite being 5th in the Premier League at the moment, Arsenal have been horrible in most of their Premier League matches, with none of their four wins being convincing at all. There are already talks of Emery possibly being sacked, since it has become clear that the Spaniard has not improved Arsenal much since his appointment.

Here is a look at three major mistakes Emery has made at Arsenal this season:

#1 Making Granit Xhaka captain

Xhaka has faced a lot more criticism since becoming Arsenal's captain.

Granit Xhaka is into his fourth season at Arsenal and it's fair to say the Swiss international has still not made his mark, and most definitely is not a fan favorite. He came to Arsenal with a huge price tag and a lot was expected from him but things have just not worked out.

Xhaka is known for slowing down the pace of the game, making questionable passes and most importantly making mistakes leading to goals.

So you can understand why Arsenal fans around the world were infuriated when Emery decided to make Xhaka the team's captain. Despite captaining his national team and reports that Arsenal players voted for him, it's clear that Xhaka is no leader - and his performances week in week out prove that.

After three seasons at a club, one would expect a player to get used to the league and adapt his game accordingly. But with Xhaka nothing has changed, and he offers little to the team except the occasional long-range goals and passes.

Several reports suggest that Xhaka is just not suited for the English game, and if the Swiss international has still not adjusted it's obvious he is not the kind of player Arsenal need. Everyone remembers what happened when he was substituted during Arsenal's game against Crystal Palace, and I think the booing was the Arsenal fans taking out years of frustration and years of Xhaka not offering anything to the team.

The Arsenal fans did give Xhaka a chance when he became the captain but I think everyone knew deep down that he was not the right choice.

