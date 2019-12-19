Premier League 2019-20: 3 potential replacements for Danny Rose at Tottenham

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Dec 2019, 17:04 IST SHARE

Danny Rose appears to be on his way out at Tottenham

Left-back Danny Rose’s time at Tottenham Hotspur appears to almost be up. The England international has spoken out recently about his future – stating that he aims to see out the remaining 18 months left on his contract with the club – but reports are now coming in that he could leave North London in January.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho appears to have made his mind up; he’s been using Jan Vertonghen as a makeshift left-back recently despite Rose being available, but with the Belgian also out of contract this summer, it’s clear that he’s not a long-term solution.

That means Tottenham could be in the market for a left-back soon, and so here are 3 potential replacements for Danny Rose at the club.

1. Lucas Digne

Lucas Digne has been outstanding at Everton this season

Prising a star player away from a fellow Premier League club might be tricky these days, even for the ‘Big Six’, but with chaos currently reigning at Everton – with the club about to appoint a new boss in Carlo Ancelotti after firing Marco Silva weeks ago – and the team struggling for results on the pitch, it could be the right time for Tottenham to make a move for the outstanding Lucas Digne.

The left-back has arguably been the Toffees’ most outstanding performer this season; even as Everton’s defence has crumbled around him, with the centre-back pairing changing seemingly week-to-week, the Frenchman has performed well, starting in all of their Premier League games and registering 3 assists thus far.

Digne is no one-season wonder, either; in 2018-19 he scored 4 goals and registered 4 assists in 35 games, earning 4 Man of the Match awards from WhoScored.com in the process. An able defender – averaging 2.4 successful tackles per game this season – who can also contribute tremendously to attacks, the 26-year old Frenchman is in the prime of his career right now, and would definitely be an excellent replacement for Danny Rose at Spurs.

Also check out: Premier League Premier League Table Champions League Schedule

1 / 3 NEXT