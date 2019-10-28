Premier League 2019-20: 3 reasons behind Manchester United's 3-1 win over Norwich City

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 565 // 28 Oct 2019, 18:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony Martial scoring United's third goal

Manchester United beat Norwich City 3-1 in the Premier League clash on Sunday, taking them to 13 points from 10 matches and the 7th position in the league table. On the other hand, Norwich are fighting a relegation battle at the 19th position with 7 points from 10 matches.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring for United in the 21st minute and Marcus Rashford increased the deficit in the 30th. Anthony Martial scored United’s third goal in the 73rd minute before Onel Hernandez pulled one back for Norwich in the dying minutes of the match.

It was a creditable win for United against a side that had defeated Manchester City on their home ground in September. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team had drawn with league leaders Liverpool last week, and yesterday’s win would give them further confidence. They had around 55% ball possession last night and also made around 20 attempts at the Norwich goal.

Here, we take a look at the 3 primary reasons behind United’s win over Norwich:

#1 Scott McTominay was a driving force in the midfield

Scott McTominay

The 22-year-old McTominay was a revelation for United last season, and he continues to be a pivotal player for them this season too. He started as a defensive midfielder in United’s 4-2-3-1 formation but regularly ventured into the final third with his bursting runs, especially in the first half.

McTominay played as a box-to-box midfielder at times, and he also made several attempts at the opposition goal. He punished Norwich for their defensive lapse in the first half by scoring with a booming shot from inside the Norwich penalty box.

It was his fourth goal for United in his 59th match.

Fred, McTominay’s partner in United’s double pivot, also made his mark with a few vital interceptions in the midfield. One of his goal-bound shots even resulted in a handball inside the Norwich box, but Martial missed the penalty.

1 / 3 NEXT