Premier League 2019/20: 3 Reasons why Arsenal defeated Burnley

Arsenal FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Arsenal made it two wins in two games as they continued their perfect start, following a hard-fought 2-1 win against a stubborn Burnley in their first game of the season at the Emirates Stadium.

Many Arsenal fans might've experienced a bit of deja-vu as the lethal attacking duo of Alexandre Lacazette and last season's Golden Boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang yet again proved to be the game-changers for the Gunners, scoring in either half of the game.

This victory propelled them to the top of the table momentarily before Liverpool won their game by the same margin and claimed the spot thanks to a superior goal difference.

New faces in Dani Ceballos and Premier League veteran David Luiz made their full debuts for the club. While the former hugely impressed in his outing, the former Chelsea star ended the game with a booking to his name.

Though Unai Emery's men took an early lead thanks to a goal from Lacazette, Burnley bounced back thanks to a late first-half goal from striker Ashley Barnes, who has now scored more goals in 2019 than every other Premier League player barring Sadio Mane and Sergio Aguero.

In the second half, it was Ceballos whose brilliance and awareness that created the opportunity for Aubameyang to do what he does best and find the back of the net to all but seal the victory and the three points for the hosts.

Here are the three key reasons that led the match to culminate in an Arsenal victory.

#1 Arsenal's strikers continued their fine form and partnership

Aubameyang and Lacazette formed a deadly partnership last season.

The most exciting players in the current Arsenal squad are without a doubt their two world-class strikers. Both of the strikers stand apart from their otherwise mediocre team and add a flair to the aspect of the Gunners' game.

They have been a reliable source of goals throughout last season and had formed a great striker partnership that yielded 35 goals and 15 assists in the 2018/19 campaign.

Heading into the new season, they have now scored three goals in two games and in their first game of together they looked sharp and ready for the things to come.

It was the Frenchman who handed the hosts the lead in the 13th minute from absolutely nothing and the Gabonese star who ensured the team walks off with the three points. And the club's dependence on these forwards is surely going to increase as the season progresses.

