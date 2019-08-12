Premier League 2019/20: 3 reasons why Chelsea lost to Manchester United by 4-0

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Manchester United made light work of Chelsea with a comprehensive 4-0 victory, thereby inflicting a harsh lesson on Frank Lampard who took charge of his first Premier League game as a manager.

Against the run of play, Marcus Rashford rifled home from the spot to put the hosts ahead. During the same period, Tammy Abraham and Emerson were denied by the frame of goal even after beating David de Gea.

It looked like Chelsea were the more incisive and purposeful side, but Manchester United completely sucked the venom out of their opponents and lashed onto the errors conceded by the Blues. Anthony Martial scored in the 65th minute, just 95 seconds before Marcus Rashford added United's third and his second to knock the stuffing out of the visitors.

The world's costliest defender, Harry Maguire, and fellow debutant Aaron Wan-Bissaka were enjoying their first outing at Old Trafford, before Daniel James decided to make the stage his own.

For large phases of the game, especially in the first 35-40 minutes, it was all Chelsea. By half-time, they had 55% possession of the ball, completed more passes than the opposition and launched more shots than United. However, they were caught out far too easily by a deadly counter-attacking approach followed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Therefore, we analyze three reasons why Chelsea were hammered by the Red Devils.

#3 Indecisiveness in the final third

Young Tammy Abraham should have been more conclusive with his runs

The Blues ran the pace of the game in midfield, so much so that Mateo Kovacic completed more passes in the opposition half in the first hour of the game than Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay combined.

Then, what proved to be the reason for the null character associated with the scoreline on Chelsea's side? It was indeed, their decision making in the advanced areas of the pitch.

It took just four minutes for Abraham's shot to rattle the cross bar. About six minutes later, the ball was laid well for the striker to poach a valuable goal. Regardless of his technical ability, the youngster must know that it is his instinct, appetite and running in the box that will make him world-class.

Another example of the above argument could be seen as Mason Mount, who worked his socks off, provided lazer-like passes and troubled the United midfield. However, when in front of goal, he barely tested the goalkeeper.

In the 31st minute, the starlet was through on goal down the right. There was a shot on offer courtesy of the space he had, but Mount instead decided to pull back to no man's land.

Likewise, throughout the game, Chelsea missed the killer pass.

