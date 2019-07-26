Premier League 2019-20: 3 reasons why Liverpool will win the title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lifting the Champions League trophy

Liverpool had a dramatic yet successful season in 2018-19. They won their 6th Champions League title, after overturning a 3-0 first leg deficit against tournament favourites FC Barcelona in the semi-final.

The Merseyside club also missed out on winning their maiden Premier League trophy by the barest of margins; Pep Guardiola's Manchester City edged past them by a point's difference to defend their league title.

Liverpool were only defeated once in the league last season, that too against eventual champions Man City, and conceded just 22 goals throughout. Jurgen Klopp's side ended the league season with a nine-match winning streak but weren't able to overcome a resilient Manchester City side that won a domestic treble.

Manchester City were too strong for Liverpool last season

Having secured the Champions League title against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool are expected to go all guns blazing this season to clinch their maiden Premier League title that has eluded them for so long.

Here, we take a look at 3 reasons why Liverpool will finally end their 30-year long league title drought this season.

#3 One of Liverpool's strongest squads in recent times

Liverpool squad lining up before a game

In recent times Liverpool have struggled to put together a perfectly balance squad. However, that changed last season as Klopp was able to build a dominant team with effective rotation.

The Liverpool squad currently enjoys great depth. Even when Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were ruled out of the Champions League clash against Barcelona, the Reds were able to overturn a three-goal deficit as striker Divock Origi and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum guided them to victory.

The Merseyside club currently have one of the most balanced squads in Europe as they boast a strong defensive lineup, a creative midfield and a clinical attacking front. Liverpool have become masters at reading the game and know the exact tactics that are to be implemented at every stage.

The games against Barcelona and Tottenham in the Champions league semifinal second leg and final respectively saw Liverpool execute totally different tactics, which proved to be successful under varying circumstances.

The long Premier League season consisting of 38 games will require teams to have squad depth and a tactical approach that can be altered according to different situations. Liverpool seem to possess both the attributes this season.

