Premier League 2019/20: 3 reasons why Manchester United beat Manchester City

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

At one time this was deemed the biggest match in the country. Nowadays, the fixture only presents an opportunity for the Red Devils to play for some pride. Manchester City came into this game knowing that they had won four of his previous six games against their derby rivals. As for Manchester United, they gained some belief from the fact that they’ve only lost one of their last four visits to the Etihad. City were clear favourites for this match but United’s win over Tottenham in mid-week added another element to this game.

The game started frantically, with both teams attacking at will when in possession. It was the red side of Manchester that struck first when Marcus Rashford converted from the spot in the 23rd minute after Bernardo Silva brought down the penalty taker. United would pile on more pressure by adding a second through Anthony Martial in the 29th minute. Pep’s men would pull one back in the 85th minute through a Nicolas Otamendi header, but it was not enough to stop United from pulling off a famous victory.

Here are three reasons why Manchester United beat Manchester City at the Etihad.

#3 Counter-attacking setup

Marcus Rashford has scored 10 league goals this season

For weeks on end, we’ve heard many a Manchester United fan complain about the tactical ineptness of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His inexperience and lack of coaching credibility have led to the fanbase calling for the available Mauricio Pochettino to replace him as soon as possible. However, things have taken a turn for the best for the Norwegian as he beat his predecessor José Mourinho on Wednesday and then disposed of arguably the world’s best coach today.

At the Etihad, Ole decided to set up United in a surprisingly wide and attacking 4-2-3-1 that looked to take advantage of City’s offensive full-backs. City’s makeshift defence was being pulled in different directions by United’s attack due to quick switches of play and elusive movement. The 46-year-old outsmarted his esteemed Spanish counterpart in his own stadium with a supposedly poorer squad in quality.

