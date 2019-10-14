Premier League 2019-20: 3 reasons why Manchester United should stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Having won 14 out of his first 18 games in charge, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was handed the job as the permanent manager of Manchester United back in March. However, the wheels seem to have fallen off for the Norwegian and the Red Devils have struggled for form ever since - winning just four out of their next 17 games.

United have made their worst start to the season in 30 years, winning just two of their first eight games in the Premier League. They currently sit 12th on the table, just two points behind the relegation zone.

The performances on the pitch have been dreadful, and a section of the fans have already turned against their manager.

The Manchester United hierarchy has backed the Norwegian publicly and expressed belief that the club is heading in the right direction under his leadership. However, if the results don't start to improve soon, they might be forced to pull the trigger.

That said, sacking him won't solve Manchester United's troubles. Here are three reasons why they should stick with Solskjaer if they hope to bring back the glory days:

#3 Can implement the same brand of football United fans were used to under Sir Alex

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Manchester United were playing the best football we have seen them play in years when Solskjaer was in his initial reign as the interim manager at Old Trafford. The Norwegian binned the low-block tactics used by Jose Mourinho and implemented a high-pressing system, which allowed them to play more in the final third.

While Solskjaer did deploy his team to play on the counter-attack against the top 6 sides away from home, he placed huge emphasis on keeping possession and playing attractive football at Old Trafford. Many would say that the Red Devils were playing just like they used to under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The only difference between then and now is that he had players who had the qualities to implement his style of play on the pitch with perfection. Having sold several of those players in the summer coupled with injuries to key men, the Norwegian has been forced to use fringe players more often then he would like - which in turn has taken a toll on the performances on the pitch.

Once Solskjaer gets the squad that he wants, the Old Trafford faithful will likely witness the same brand of football that used to get them off their seats during the Norwegian's initial reign.

