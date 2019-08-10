Premier League 2019-20: 3 reasons why Manchester United will defeat Chelsea on Sunday

Manchester United at the 2019 International Champions Cup

The opening week of the Premier League will once again serve fans a big game, with Manchester United set to face Chelsea on Sunday. Both clubs have been rated as outsiders for the title, but both will be looking to have the best start possible.

Man United and Chelsea were inseparable last season, as they drew in both the home and away league fixtures. However, the Blues secured a top four finish and also ended the season with a Europa League trophy to show.

Barcelona v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly

The Red Devils, on the other hand, missed out on the Champions League places and are therefore bent on quickly returning to the top of European football. This is a fresh season, and there’s all to play for.

As Man United prepare to host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, we take a look at 3 reasons why the Red Devils stand as favourites:

#3 The home factor

Chelsea have not beaten Man United at Old Trafford since 2013

Chelsea have undoubtedly been Manchester United’s nemesis in the Premier League era; the Blues have beaten the Red Devils more times than any other side in the Premier League era. However, they don’t have a good record at Old Trafford.

In fact, the London outfit has not won at Old Trafford since 2013. Man United have not been at their best in recent years, but the club is not easily beaten at home.

Old Trafford may not be the fortress that it used to be, but the Red Devils have usually had the upper hand in games against Chelsea. And that home record will likely make a difference during Sunday’s fixture.

Having not beaten United at Old Trafford in the last six years, it doesn’t look like that will change, especially for this current Chelsea team.

