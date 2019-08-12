Premier League 2019/20: 3 things Chelsea could have done better against Manchester United

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 361 // 12 Aug 2019, 13:43 IST

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Manchester United thrashed Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men dominated proceedings and took the game away from Frank Lampard's Blues in the second half with an array of quick goals.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford (twice) and Daniel James scored for the Red Devils on Sunday.

Although Chelsea looked to be the better team in the first half, they could not press home their advantage. They made a few glaring errors on the night and we pick out three things that they could have done better on Sunday at Old Trafford.

#1 Better finishing

Olivier Giroud should have started the game

Chelsea were the better team in the first half but failed to get on the scoresheet due to the simple fact that they were extremely poor in front of goal.

Tammy Abraham, who was playing in place of Frenchman Olivier Giroud as the centre-forward, was highly uninfluential for the Blues over the course of the game. He even picked up a yellow card which did not help Chelsea's cause.

Left-back Emerson hit the crossbar as well and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet. Ross Barkley was another culprit as he too struggled in and around the United box. All in all, Chelsea looked lethargic in the final third and failed to capitalise on the chances they created, resulting in the heavy defeat.

#2 More caution inside their own penalty box was needed

Kurt Zouma conceded a crucial penalty against Manchester United

Chelsea were flying high early on and had all the momentum on their side. However, a reckless challenge from centre-back Kurt Zouma who caught United striker Marcus Rashford on the shin inside the penalty area forced referee Mike Dean to point to the spot.

Rashford duly converted the penalty and suddenly the momentum was with United. Chelsea had lost their grip on proceedings and were suddenly dancing to United's tunes. Zouma and Andreas Christensen could have been more careful while defending man-to-man and it was their recklessness which to Chelsea conceding four goals.

#3 Chelsea could have been more authoritative in midfield

Chelsea's Ross Barkley contends for the ball with United's Scott McTominay

Manchester United's midfield looked light compared to Chelsea's but they still managed to boss that area of the field on Sunday. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay found themselves in acres of space while the likes of Jorginho, Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic allowed them to spray the ball across the field without putting them under any pressure.

Pogba was brilliant on the night and Jorginho could do little to contain the mercurial Frenchman. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard made the error of not starting with defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante, who has been brilliant for the Blues in past seasons.

When he was brought on in the 73rd minute, it was a bit too late.