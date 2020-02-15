Premier League 2019-20: 3 things to look out for as Chelsea face Manchester United

Chelsea play Manchester United on February 17 in a late kick-off

Chelsea starts off their important series of games with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. United has managed to beat Chelsea twice this season, with the first one being a 4-0 thrashing at Old Trafford. While United had a busy winter looking for signings, Chelsea failed to secure a single signature. However, Chelsea has announced that they have reached an agreement with Ajax regarding the transfer of Hakim Ziyech and he will be arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Now, Chelsea's Champions League hopes are hanging on by a thread as they have dropped points constantly and are on the edge of sliding out of the top 4. On the other hand, United are six points behind Chelsea in the 9th position and will be determined to at least finish in the Europa League spots.

As both sides lock horns at Stamford Bridge, it will be a battle of tactical acumen, grit, and determination as both sides look to secure European football for the upcoming season, here's 3 things to look out for.

#3 Odion Ighalo's big chance

Solskjær is confident that Ighalo can make an immediate impact

Ever since Marcus Rashford's injury, United's challenge for the top four has stuttered. Ole Gunnar Solksjær decided to take a different route this transfer market as he brought Odion Ighalo to Old Trafford on loan from the Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua. Ighalo is known for his rather inconsistent spell at Watford. The Nigerian scored 14 goals in 19 starts for the Hornets in 2015. However, he only scored twice in the next 36 games.

Solksjær has stated that Ighalo will feature against Chelsea. With Chelsea's defense and keeper struggling, this can be the perfect opportunity for the Nigerian to start in style.

Note: All statistics as of February 15, 2020

