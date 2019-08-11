Premier League 2019-20: 3 things to watch out for in the Manchester United vs Chelsea match

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea and Manchester United are two clubs striving for identity at the moment. With inexperienced managers at the helm at both clubs, this season will showcase whether the gambles taken by them succeed.

Manchester United have had a fairly successful transfer window where they aggressively pursued their defensive targets. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's arrival is a fantastic move as it has given United a world-class young talent with a lot of room for further development.

Towards the end of the window, they were also able to finalize the transfer of Harry Maguire from Leicester City for a world-record fee for a defender.

On the other hand, Chelsea were under a transfer ban this transfer window. Unable to make any new signings, they merely welcomed the arrival of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, a deal that was announced back in January.

Moreover, Mateo Kovacic's stay at Stamford Bridge was made permanent as Chelsea were able to buy him permanently from Real Madrid due to a technicality in the transfer ban.

As Chelsea and Manchester United go head to head to start this season, we take a look at three things to look out for in the epic clash.

Defensive stability of both teams

The defense was perhaps the weakest area for both clubs last season. United looked incapable of finding the right combination at the back. Defenders like Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones made some blatant mistakes, which was one of the reasons behind United's miserable form last season.

At the same time, Chelsea witnessed perhaps one of the weirdest seasons in their history. There was a lot of discussion regarding Chelsea's defense last season; they just kept making basic mistakes which led to unnecessary problems.

More often than not, it was a case of lack of concentration as the Blues seemed to doze off at times.

As far as defense is concerned, both clubs have undergone renovation and they seem ready to exhibit new backlines. Recent events at Chelsea have led many to believe that Frank Lampard, the current manager, wants to mix things up at the back.

Lampard will look to solve Chelsea's defensive problems

While last season's manager, Maurizio Sarri, went for experience in David Luiz, Lampard believes otherwise. It looks as if Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen will be starting at the back with Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori on the bench.

This is perhaps the biggest reason why Luiz left Chelsea, but that is another debate.

Now, with new signings in Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the back, United's backline should look formidable. The worry, however, will be the second center-back position, as Luke Shaw will seamlessly slot into the left-back position.

Since Bailly is out with a long-term injury, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to pick his center-back from either of Smalling, Jones or Marcus Rojo. And to be honest, all three bring a sense of insecurity to the backline.

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

As these two teams lock horns at Old Trafford, the defense will perhaps be one of the most exciting parts of the match. Both teams try and find out if their backline will be able to function well together.

