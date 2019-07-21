Premier League 2019/20: 3 young English strikers to look forward to next season

Rhian Brewster will be one of the stars to look out for

Pre-season is truly the time for young stars to shine and impress their managers. With some of the regular starters having an extended break due to their international duties, many managers are expected to give their academy players the opportunity to play in friendlies.

Last season, we have witnessed a couple of young English players such as Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount impressing at their respective clubs. More teenagers are expected to step up this time around with more managers accepting the idea of giving a chance to these young talents.

For strikers, in order to justify why they deserve a chance in the first team squad, they need to prove that they can score and play well with other forwards.

Judging from their pre-season involvements, we look at three young English strikers that fans should to look forward to in the upcoming Premier League season.

#3 Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)

Arsenal v Colorado Rapids

Eddie Nketiah scored on the final match day of the PL against Burnley, a goal that must have given him much-needed confidence ahead of the new season. Included in Arsenal's pre-season squad that has traveled to the United States for the International Champions Cup, Nketiah has netted three goals in his last two matches.

The 20-year-old scored the winning goal in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich and netted a brace against Fiorentina earlier today. He executed his skills with much confidence and maturity upfront, and is bound to play a key role in the upcoming season.

Speaking in a press conference, Unai Emery said that he will give chances to youngsters such as Nketiah. The England U-21 international could have gone out on loan in January but instead, he remained with the North London club. In all, he appeared in five Premier League and two Europa League games for the senior side last season.

If Nketiah does stay with the Gunners for the upcoming season, he will surely be a great attacking option from the bench.

