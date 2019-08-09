×
Premier League 2019/20: 4 big records that could be made/broken

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
16   //    09 Aug 2019, 22:14 IST

How many more records will Manchester City break this season?
How many more records will Manchester City break this season?

Records are often the highlight for players and clubs alike. These are the milestones that define the stellar years that each had, and the more they have it, the more legendary would be their status in the annals of football.

With Premier League often touted to be the best and the most competitive league in Europe, turning over a corner would always mean something more special.

Since its inception in 1992, so many such records have been made, and so many are broken every season. The pedestal is built only to be broken down. And that's exactly why we share a special connection with the English top-flight - because you never know what lies in store for us.

Just a few hours from now, we'd have the first slice of action from the 2019/20 season, but we know over the course, a lot's going down, especially the records. Here are the top four which could be made/broken:

#4 Sergio Aguero - most hat-tricks in the Premier League

Aguero is one treble away from toppling Shearer's record for most EPL hat-tricks
Aguero is one treble away from toppling Shearer's record for most EPL hat-tricks

If there's one player whom you can bet your bottom dollar on for scoring a hat-trick in any season, then that's Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine ace has managed to bag a treble at least once in every calendar year since 2014, taking his overall tally to 11 in the Premier League - the highest amongst any active player.

This incredible record started with Wigan Athletic way back in 2011, before Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle United (twice), Chelsea (twice), Watford, Leicester City, Huddersfield and Arsenal were all devoured in the coming seasons by some of Aguero's finest individual performances.

As outrageous as the distinction is, he currently holds the record jointly with Newcastle legend Alan Shearer in the all-time list. He needs just one more hat-trick to claim it outright.

And you bet he's going to get that this season!

