Premier League 2019-20: 4 managers who need quick results to keep their job safe

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It's just been four games into the 2019-20 Premier League season and we have already witnessed the first managerial sacking, as Watford sacked Javi Garcia two days ago. The Spaniard failed to win a single Premier League game and left Watford with just one point and at the bottom of the table.

Despite his poor start, his sacking came as a huge surprise to many football fans. But football is a ruthless sport, and I am sure we will witness more managerial changes through the course of the season.

Javi Garcia

After the first month of this new Premier League season, we've got a rough idea of how the teams are going to fare the rest of the way, which teams are going to struggle, which managers are going to struggle and so on. With the competition heating up in the Premier League every season, you can bet there will be more sackings before the end of the year.

Here is a look at 4 Premier League managers who need strong and quick results to keep their job safe.

#1 Dean Smith (Aston Villa)

Dean Smith has not had the best start to life in the Premier League.

Dean Smith is a new face to the Premier League. He did an excellent job last season to get Aston Villa back into the Premier League after a three-year absence, and Aston Villa did not hold back in spending money on transfers.

The Villans spent a total of £130 million on 12 new players, which is a lot of money for a club that only just got promoted. As a result, the Aston Villa higher-ups will be expecting results from the get-go, but unfortunately for Smith that has not been the case so far.

Aston Villa have won just one of their opening four matches, and while that is not as bad as it looks for a newly promoted team, it kind of sets a tone for how their season is likely to go. The Aston Villa chairman and board members will want immediate results after spending so much money, and with Smith having no Premier League experience at all I see him struggling quite a bit this year.

We still have to wait and see how things unfold, but as of now all signs point to a long, tough and grueling season for everyone involved with Aston Villa. Should the L's start piling up, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Smith getting sacked.

