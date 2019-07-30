Premier League 2019/20: 5 excellent signings that have flown under the radar

Everton's signing of Fabian Delph could prove to be one of the bargains of the season

With just over a week remaining before the current transfer window for English clubs closes, we’ve seen plenty of online articles and newspaper columns dedicated to the various big-money moves made by the Premier League’s clubs this summer.

And while everyone who follows football will know about moves like Tanguy N’Dombele signing for Tottenham, Aaron Wan-Bissaka jumping to Manchester United and Christian Pulisic joining Chelsea, there have been a lot of other transfers that have largely flown under the radar – but could still be excellent for the clubs and players involved.

Here are 5 excellent transfers that have flown under the radar this summer.

#1 Fabian Delph – Manchester City to Everton

While he’s won plenty of trophies at Manchester City, it’d be hard to class Fabian Delph’s time at the Etihad as a total success. After joining City in the summer of 2015, Delph struggled for playing time largely due to the massive squad cultivated at the club, and while he did well as a makeshift left-back in 2017/18, it was always clear that he was better off deployed as a midfielder.

Delph has been used in his favoured deep-lying midfield position for England, but recently his performances on the international stage have been lacking sharpness – something that’s clearly come due to his lack of game time. Thankfully, the former Aston Villa man clearly wishes to play first-team football, which is why his move to Everton could be a really great move for both parties.

Firstly, Delph was hardly an expensive buy at just £8.5m initially, and given that he’s still only 29 years old, the fee should represent a bargain. Secondly, despite his lack of minutes, the majority of Delph’s statistics – a pass success rate of 91.3% last season for instance – suggest that he’s still a top class player.

Better still, Everton have just sold Idrissa Gueye – the man they primarily deployed as a deep-lying midfielder in 2018/19 – to Paris St. Germain, meaning Delph will likely step right into the first team at Goodison Park. Given his leadership qualities on the pitch, the former Villa captain could yet prove to be the bargain of the summer.

