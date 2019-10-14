Premier League 2019-20: 5 players Manchester City may need to replace

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.08K // 14 Oct 2019, 21:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pep Guardiola knows that there is work to do.

Things have not gone to plan for Manchester City so far this season, especially in the Premier League. The Cityzens have been unnerved so far with two losses and a draw in the first eight games, leaving them eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

While it is way too early for the defending champions to concede the title race, the fact that City has slipped behind this early won't rest easy with the arch-perfectionist that is Pep Guardiola.

In this regard, he does bear some of the blame. A summer that saw the departure of Vincent Kompany and his considerable influence offered the chance for a change. This chance was spurned and the results have become clear to see.

The long-term injuries to Leroy Sane, John Stones and especially Aymeric Laporte have take a toll on the team, primarily on the defensive end. Coupled with Benjamin Mendy and his perennial injury record, Guardiola has been unable to field a back-line to his satisfaction..

There is a need to change some members of the team with whom time has begun to catch up. Here is a look at five players the Cityzens will need to replace sooner or later.

#5 Sergio Aguero

City's greatest ever striker will be difficult to replace.

On the face of it, it sounds ridiculous to include El Kun on this list. Aguero has been one of City's standout performers so far this season with eight goals already in eight Premier League games.

The Argentine has been sublime since Guardiola came to the Etihad Stadium. Gabriel Jesus, who was touted as his immediate replacement is still very much the understudy three years after. However, the 31-year-old's current contract ends in 2021 and he has made no secret about his desire to return to boyhood club, Independiente in Argentina.

This means that next season could be his last in Manchester City colours and City will need find his successor soon. How do you replace a striker who cost £35m and has netted 172 goals in 247 Premier League matches?

This is the question that Guardiola and sporting director, Txiki Begiristain will need to begin to tackle. In the current climate, City will be well aware that the young talents who could replace Aguero may cost in the region of £100m plus. Then again, they do have deep pockets.

1 / 5 NEXT