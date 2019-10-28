Premier League 2019-20: 5 talking points from Liverpool's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur

Jordan Henderson scored just after half-time to bring his side level

Mohamed Salah stepped up to the penalty spot and scored the decisive goal that gave Liverpool a massive three points against Tottenham Hotspur. With the come-from-behind win, the Reds once again went six points clear of Manchester City in the table.

Harry Kane kicked off things early in the game, scoring with a composed header within a minute of kick-off. Having been hit with a body blow so early in the game, Liverpool plowed forward and it took them a while to get into their rhythm.

Once they did, they bombarded Tottenham's goal, but wouldn't breach it till half-time. Meanwhile, the Spurs were frequently troubling Liverpool's defence on the counter-attack.

At the start of the second half, Liverpool had another indication of the threat the Spurs posed when Son Heung-Min hit the crossbar with a shot having gone past Alisson. The home side would score only minutes after that chance, with some good work down the right flank from captain Jordan Henderson.

Then Serge Aurier made a hash of a clearance and caught Sadio Mane in the box, handing the hosts a penalty that was converted by Salah. Although Tottenham did attempt to draw level, coming close on a couple of occasions, the Reds would hold out for a valuable three points.

On that note, here is a look at the five biggest talking points from the match:

#1 The sublime Gazzaniga

Had it not been for Gazzaniga, Spurs might have been looking at an embarassing score

Liverpool had 21 shots in the game, and 13 of those shots were on target. It's not often that they rack up those kind of numbers without seeing much of a return; the unusual numbers were largely because of a spell-binding performance in goal from stand-in goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Shots from Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk, which could all easily have nestled in the back of the net, were kept out by the custodian. He gave his side a fighting chance in the game at Anfield, and that's more than any team can ask of their goalkeeper.

