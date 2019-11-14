Premier League 2019-20: 5 young stars who could benefit from a January loan move

Could Manchester United's Angel Gomes succeed in a January loan move?

2019/20 has been a tremendous season thus far when it comes to young players making breakthroughs in the Premier League. From the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount at Chelsea to Harvey Barnes at Leicester, Mason Greenwood at Manchester United and Bukayo Saka at Arsenal, it feels like young talent is emerging every week.

That hasn’t been the case for some young stars, though. Where some have been given the opportunity to thrive, others have been largely starved of game time, whether that’s been down to the form of players ahead of them or issues with their own form earlier in the season.

With January’s transfer window fast approaching, one way for some of these players to solve their issue of lack of match time would be to look for a loan move, likely to a club lower on football’s ladder than their parent side.

Here are 5 young stars who could use a loan move in January.

#1 Angel Gomes

A loan move could help Angel Gomes answer questions about his physicality

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always stated that one of his primary aims while in charge at Old Trafford is to bring through the next generation of academy talents, but right now the jury is out on whether he’s achieving that goal. Sure, the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have been given plenty of minutes, but that hasn’t been the case for some of United’s other young talent.

Most notable by his absence? Creative midfielder Angel Gomes. Gomes – who won the U-17 World Cup with England alongside the likes of Phil Foden and Callum Hudson-Odoi in 2017 – actually became the first player born in the 2000s to appear in the Premier League when he made his first-team debut back in 2017, but since then he’s been largely starved of game time and has only made 3 appearances this season.

It’s difficult to understand why, too. The Red Devils have struggled with creativity for great swathes of 2019/20, and Gomes is the kind of player who has the ability to create something from nothing thanks to his dribbling skills, ability to find space in tight areas, and passing range.

The issue likely comes down to worries about his physicality; Gomes is just 5’3” and has a slight build, but plenty of smaller players have made it to the top before, just ask Lionel Messi.

It seems that Gomes is ripe for a January loan, where he should be able to pick up some valuable senior playing time while demonstrating his skills and also showing that his lack of stature doesn’t matter.

A move abroad could work, but it might be wiser for him to look to an EFL Championship side – England’s second tier is notoriously physical and if Gomes could succeed there, any doubts about his strength would largely be quietened.

