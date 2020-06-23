Premier League 2019/20: 6 takeaways from the return of the English top-flight

Premier League football returned with a powerful #BlackLivesMatter campaign, with players taking a knee before kick-off.

The opening week of the English top-flight produced plenty of talking points, controversies, and breathtaking action.

Paul Pogba's return from injury was one of the major talking points of the Premier League restart

The 2019/20 Premier League season finally returned on our television screens and laptops, but it wasn't the same and will not be the same for a long time to come.

Empty stadiums, sanitised footballs, artificial crowd noises, mega fan-view screens, socially-distanced benches and elbow celebrations have completely changed the face of the sport we so ardently love, but unfortunately, this is the new reality we live in.

Even though the viewing experience has changed, the football contained the same drama, controversy and breathtaking action. In this section, we have listed down six takeaways from the return of the Premier League.

#1 '#BlackLivesMatter'

Premier League players are taking the knee before kick-offs to showcase their solidarity against racism

The Premier League has sent out a powerful message to the world with its #BlackLivesMatter campaign, a movement which has swept across the planet following the tragic death of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Racism has forever been a social plague in football, with many authorities and institutions of the game taking strict action against its perpetrators.

Premier League players are, therefore, taking a knee in solidarity before each game and also donning the #BlackLivesMatter motto on the back of their shirts in place of their names.

Advertisement

Players like Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford have set an example for others to follow with their respective fights against racism and starvation. They have shown us that change can still happen in society if one is willing to take efforts.

Racism has no place in this world and every sport should make sure that this battle is fought until the end of racism. Professional sport should not just be about entertainment. It should be a platform to educate and inform others so that such social evils can be eradicated from society.

#2 Move over VAR, there is a new technical farce in town

Sheffield United were denied a goal against Aston Villa due to goal-line technology's failures

Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a stalemate last Thursday in what was the Premier League’s first game after a 100-day hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whilst the final scoreline represented a lack of action and drama, the game was far from it. The match was of significant importance to both sides, with the Blades pushing for a European spot and the Lions seeking refuge out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Premier League’s return provided much-needed respite to fans around the world but only 42 minutes into the game, it also gave rise to the weekend’s most heated debate. Sheffield were denied a perfectly legitimate goal even after Villa keeper Orjan Nyland carried the ball over the line.

The usually-dependable goal-line technology was not able to detect the Norwegian’s movement, which compelled referee Michael Oliver to dismiss what would have been Oliver Norwood’s goal.

Hawk-eye chiefs published an apologetic statement following the match, stating that this level of occlusion has never seen before in over 9000 matches.

Hawk-Eye statement on the goal line incident during Aston Villa v Sheffield match this evening. pic.twitter.com/I2u5lqKMqe — Hawk-Eye Innovations (@Hawkeye_view) June 17, 2020

This controversy has only deepened the Premier League’s technological gaps we witnessed before the break. The introduction of the Video Assistant Referee has been subject to heavy scrutiny and criticism due to its inconsistencies and failures.

Whilst the purpose of bringing in advancements like VAR to the game was to make it more fairer and just, it has only ignited more disputes, quarrels, and split opinions.

The incident at Villa Park is not a daily occurrence, but such blunders should not be happening at one of the biggest stages of the sport.

#3 Manchester City relentless, Arsenal toothless

Manchester City have scored eight goals in their two matches since the restart of the Premier League

Defending champions Manchester City have restarted their Premier League campaign with some fireworks, with massive wins against Arsenal and Burnley at home. Pep Guardiola’s men effectively conceded their league title to Liverpool months ago, but even with little to no motivation to win, the Sky Blues have come out of quarantine all guns blazing.

Kevin De Bruyne looked like he never stopped playing as the Belgian resumed his pursuit of Thierry Henry’s assists record. The midfielder has an unparalleled 25 goal contributions in the league this season and could bag the club’s first-ever PFA Player of the Year Award.

While De Bruyne’s performances came as no real surprise, it was Phil Foden who left watchers in bewilderment. The 20-year-old was a joy to watch in City’s opening two games, scoring three goals and dazzling the opponents with his quick feet and slick movements.

David Luiz's red card kick-started an abysmal week for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal

If City were the week’s best performers, Arsenal could be labelled as the worst. The Gunners were hammered at the Etihad last Wednesday and let slip a one-goal lead against Brighton on Saturday, which leaves them languishing in 10th place.

Mikel Arteta has been let down by his defense throughout his managerial reign and the past week was a stark representation of that.

David Luiz’s horrow-show, coupled with an injury to Pablo Mari, has further depleted Arsenal’s options at the back. Great things are expected from on-loan St. Etienne defender William Saliba, who will join the squad ahead of next season, but Arteta will still look to bolster his side by assessing certain high-profile defensive options.

For now, the Premier League restart has shown that Manchester City and Arsenal are two clubs going in opposite directions.

#4 Bruno-Pogba the key to United’s success?

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba could form a lethal partnership to boost United's top-four quest

Perhaps the most talked-about subject during the lockdown was the potential link up of Manchester United’s star duo of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. The Frenchman has been sidelined with multiple injury concerns throughout the campaign and has constantly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

His cameo against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, however, reminded fans of his unmatched talents and world-class capabilities which could well be on full display at the Theatre of Dreams next season. Pogba is often scapegoated for his off-the-pitch shenanigans, but the 2018 World Cup winner is still, on his day, one of the best midfielders on the planet.

Meanwhile, Fernandes’ arrival in January has completely revolutionised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play. With Fred and Scott McTominay acting as a screen behind, the Portuguese has full license to bomb forward. He is scoring, assisting, and dictating play at will, a sight United fans have been craving since years.

Fernandes and Pogba’s partnership, therefore, could be a match made in heaven for Solskjaer in midfield. Both are technically-gifted footballers and immaculate passers of the ball, which will further boost the productivity of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up-front.

Although we are yet to see how the Norwegian manager tweaks his formation to accommodate both in the centre, it will be exciting to see this new-look Manchester United midfield in the remaining part of the Premier League campaign.

#5 Tight at both ends of the spectrum

The Premier League top four race and the relegation battle is heating up

Following the latest round of fixtures, only six points separate Brighton in 15th place and Aston Villa in 19th place. The relegation rat-race is going to get even more feistier as the season progresses through its last phase, with teams at the bottom ready to give their all in order to play in English football’s top division for another season.

Brighton’s surprise comeback victory over Arsenal must have come as a huge sigh of relief for manager Graham Potter. The Seagulls were the only Premier League team not to register a win this year, but the confidence levels will have surely gone up after Saturday’s splendid performance.

Villa and Watford could only dig out a point each over the week, whilst Bournemouth and West Ham succumbed to defeats, making the Premier League relegation battle even more interesting in the coming weeks.

In the top half of the Premier League table, a similar story is brewing with regards to the race for the Champions League spots. As things stand, Manchester City are banned from participating in Europe for the next two years, which has also left the fifth position up for grabs.

Leicester City and Chelsea are rather comfortable at third and fourth respectively, with United five points behind in fifth. But the Red Devils are just six points ahead of tenth-placed Arsenal, which means that Wolves, Sheffield, Tottenham and even Crystal Palace might be in contention for the European positions.

Top or bottom, one thing is for sure, the Premier League will once again witness some exhilarating football over the next few weeks.

#6 Merseyside derby an example of post-COVID football?

Everton and Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday in the Premier League

The Merseyside derby was one of the most anticipated games of the Premier League restart.

Before the match at Goodison Park, Liverpool were just two wins away from finally getting their hands on the Premier League trophy after a thirty-year wait. Bitter rivals Everton would have been pumped to spoil their neighbours’ party.

However, the match lacked significant urgency and quickness, resulting in a stalemate at the end.

Playing in the Premier League competitively after three months was always going to be difficult for the players with insufficient training and match fitness. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are usually ruthless against their rivals, played pedestrian football for the majority of the match.

Both sides were extremely clumsy in the middle of the park whilst the finishing was extremely subpar. In a sense, we could understand how a spectator-less stadium can affect the quality of the sport in the Premier League.

Fortunately though, the Premier League’s other matches were far from being unimaginative as the opening week gave us a plethora of talking points.