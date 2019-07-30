×
Premier League 2019-20: Arsenal's ideal back four for the upcoming campaign

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Feature
952   //    30 Jul 2019, 16:15 IST

Unai Emery
Unai Emery

After a stagnant transfer window initially, Arsenal have accelerated their summer business with just ten days left before the window shuts. Nicolas Pepe is seemingly set to become the Gunners' fourth summer signing after Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, and Dani Ceballos.

Despite their respectable exploits in the transfer market, the Londoners still need a few players to bolster their backline which managed a paltry eight clean sheets in the Premier League last season. As of now, Kieran Tierney is the only defender being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer. Do note that while the Gunners did sign centre-back William Saliba, he was immediately loaned back to AS Saint-Etienne.

At least one centre-back will certainly have to arrive at Arsenal in order to reinvigorate their back-four ahead of next campaign. With the 2019-20 campaign just around the corner, let's take a look at the Gunners' ideal back-four for the upcoming season.

RB: Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin

During his time at Arsenal, Hector Bellerin has garnered plenty of criticism for his defensive contribution. The Spaniard, though, enjoyed his best spell of football due to a license of expressing himself freely in offence under the tutelage of Unai Emery - registering five league assists in the process.

Unfortunately, Bellerin, in the game against Chelsea, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee, which sidelined him for six months. Despite recovering well, the 24-year-old will miss the starting few weeks of action next season. Carl Jenkinson could deputise for Hector until the Barcelona-born full-back is passed fit.

After his spell on the sideline concludes, Bellerin is almost certain to reclaim a spot in the starting XI. Dani Alves is linked with a move to Arsenal but, given his age, the Brazilian would have to satisfy himself with a supporting role next season, should he sign for the Gunners.

LB: Kieran Tierney

Celtic v Hearts - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership
Celtic v Hearts - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

Kieran Tierney will be Arsenal's priority once they conclude a deal for Nicolas Pepe. The London club has already made a few approaches with an offer worth around £25m. However, the parties have not agreed to a transfer fee with Celtic being unhappy with the breakdown of the upfront amount.

In spite of a prevailing impasse, the clubs are expected to reach consensus before August 8, the day when the transfer window closes for the Premier League. The Gunners will have a budding full-back with an immense potential to achieve.

Tierney, in his 171 appearances for Celtic, has racked up impressive attacking figures of eight goals and 37 assists. The numbers underscore the attacking abilities of the Scottish fullback. From Tierney, Unai Emery will get much-needed incisiveness from the wider areas.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Hector Bellerin Daniele Rugani Unai Emery Premier League Teams 2019/20
