Premier League 2019/20: Bernardo Silva hat-trick guides Manchester City past listless Watford

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 // 22 Sep 2019, 00:05 IST

Manchester City v Watford FC - Premier League

Manchester City thumped Watford 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to record one of the biggest victories in the history of the Premier League. With the victory, City remain second in the league with 13 points from 6 matches.

City have now scored 24 goals in 6 matches in the Premier League this season so far, and the form of their midfielders and forwards spells danger for oppositions. Pep Guardiola's side got off to a whirlwind start against Watford, scoring 5 goals in the first 17 minutes of the match.

David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Nicolas Otamendi and Kevin de Bruyne all managed to get on the scoresheet for the home side even as Watford looked on helplessly.

City began the game playing their traditional 4-5-1 formation with Sergio Aguero as the lone striker. Fernandinho started in central defence and Benjamin Mendy featured on the left. Star attacker Raheem Sterling was rested meaning the onus was on Aguero to deliver.

David Silva put City ahead in the very first minute of the match, following which Aguero converted from the spot in the 7th minute. Mahrez scored via a deflected free-kick in the 12th minute, and Bernardo Silva added City's fourth with a diving header in the 15th minute.

Otamendi added to Watford’s misery by diving to meet an Aguero cross to score his 8th goal for City in what was a ruthless first-half display by the Sky Blues.

While David Silva was afforded a free role behind Aguero, de Bruyne and Mahrez interchanged positions on the right flank and right inside channel to make life difficult for the Watford defenders.

On the other hand, Bernardo Silva was a perennial threat on the left flank. David Silva even moved to the left-wing at times to combine with Bernardo, adding to Watford’s misery. Rodri’s solid presence in the central midfield also helped City’s cause on the night.

By half time, City held a commanding 5-0 lead, but they were not content to stop there as they began the second half in great fashion as well. Bernardo Silva found the net for the second time in the match in the 48th minute and then completed his hattrick in the 60th minute, while De Bruyne scored a thunderous goal from the edge of the Watford box in the 85th minute.

It was a shambolic defensive display from Watford, who were completely outclassed by one of the best teams in Europe.

Despite the commanding win, City are still two points adrift of Liverpool, who have a game in hand. However, the Sky Blues' performance against Watford will boost their confidence going forward, and Pep Guardiola’s men will now certainly believe that they are capable of winning the Premier League title for the third consecutive time.