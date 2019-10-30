Premier League 2019/20: Betting tips and predictions for Gameweek 11

Liverpool are looking unstoppable in the Premier League

Liverpool look primed to go all the way and secure the 2019/20 Premier League title. The Reds’ amazing run of form has shown little sign of coming to an end and the question now is whether defending champions Manchester City can keep the pace.

While Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens have deviated from the amazing standards set over the last two seasons, Jurgen Klopp’s side have continued from where they left off last season.

The pace set by the pair has not been matched by any of the other members of the so-called “Big 6”. Chelsea and Leicester City have been the most impressive outside of the top two and both are in with a serious chance to secure the remaining UEFA Champions League spots for next season.

Norwich City’s early good run has come to a riotous end with the club now knee-deep in relegation waters alongside the likes of Southampton, Newcastle United, Watford FC and the likes.

Review of Gameweek 10

It was a goal-filled weekend of footballing action with teams showing great attacking intent.

The result of the weekend happened in the very first game of the round on Friday as Leicester City ran riot with a 9-0 win away at Southampton (a Premier League record). Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez each got hattricks.

Leicester City were the top team in Gameweek 10 of the Premier League

Saturday started on a goal-filled note as Manchester City thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 in the lunchtime kick-off.

Watford and Bournemouth played out the only goalless draw of the week while Brighton needed a late Lucas Digne own goal to defeat Everton 3-2.

West Ham and Sheffield United played out a 1-1 draw while a Christian Pulisic hattrick helped Chelsea thrash Burnley 4-2.

Sunday's action started with a 1-1 draw between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Meanwhile, Arsenal threw away a 2-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace.

Manchester United missed two penalties but still managed to secure a 3-1 win away at hapless Norwich City.

The marquee match of the weekend saw Tottenham Hotspur take a lead after 47 seconds through Harry Kane against Liverpool. However, Klopp's side never looked like losing and duly won the match 2-1 with second-half goals from Jordan Henderson and a penalty by Mohamed Salah.

Preview of Gameweek 11

Bournemouth kick off the action on Saturday lunchtime with a clash against Manchester United.

West Ham will welcome Newcastle United to the London Stadium while Aston Villa host league leaders, Liverpool.

Arsenal are in another mini-crisis

Crisis side, Arsenal, who are currently battling the after-effects of the Granit Xhaka fiasco will play Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sheffield United will play Burnley at Bramall Lane while Brighton will try Norwich City for size.

After their midweek encounter in the Carabao Cup, Manchester City will once again play Southampton while Watford will battle Chelsea.

On Sunday, Crystal Palace and Leicester City will clash while the weekend’s round of matches ends with a clash between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Gameweek 11 Predictions

Bournemouth vs Manchester United (G/G)

West Ham vs Newcastle United (Over 1.5 Goals)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool (Over 2.5 Goals)

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (G/G)

Sheffield United vs Burnley (1X)

Brighton vs Norwich City (G/G)

Manchester City vs Southampton (Over 3.5 Goals)

Watford vs Chelsea (Over 1.5 Goals)

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City (Over 1.5 Goals)

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur (G/G)