Premier League 2019/20: Betting tips and predictions for Gameweek 2

Manchester City have started the new season with a bang

Another week of action-packed matches beckons as the English Premier League enters Gameweek 2 of the 2019/20 season.

The opening weekend saw some amazing action with 27 goals scored in the first 10 matches. The big guns; defending champions, Manchester City, UEFA Champions League winners, Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur all won comfortably.

There were surprising big-margin wins for the likes of Manchester United, Brighton and Burnley as well.

Review of Gameweek 1

Liverpool kicked off the season's action on Friday with a comfortable 4-1 over Norwich City at Anfield. The only sour note for the Reds was the injury to first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker.

Pep Guardiola's Cityzens went a goal better at the London Stadium as they thrashed a hapless West Ham side 5-0 with Raheem Sterling netting a hattrick.

Liverpool won the Super Cup

Also on Saturday, Crystal Palace and Everton played out a barren draw at Selhurst Park in a game that saw Morgan Schneiderlin get a red card.

Burnley beat Southampton 3-0 at Turf Moor while Watford surprisingly lost by the same scoreline at home to Graham Potter's Brighton.

Bournemouth played out a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Sheffield United as Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 3-1 thanks to a late Harry Kane brace.

On Sunday, Leicester City played out a goalless draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers as Arsenal got a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Newcastle United.

The star match of the weekend saw a shock 4-0 win for Manchester United over Chelsea at Old Trafford with Marcus Rashford grabbing a brace.

Preview of Gameweek 2 action

Saturday's action sees Arsenal welcome Burnley to the Emirates while Southampton battle Liverpool at St Mary's.

Brighton host West Ham at the Amex Stadium while Goodison Park hosts its first game of the season as Everton takes on Watford.

Manchester United will be eager for more excellent performances

Norwich City tackle Newcastle United at Carrow Road, while Aston Villa will be hoping to get three points against Bournemouth at Villa Park.

Gameweek 2's marquee fixture goes down at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening as Manchester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunday's round of games starts with Sheffield United looking to defeat Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane, while in a battle of the blues at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea welcome Leicester City hoping to register their first win of the season.

This round of games will conclude on Monday as Wolverhampton Wanderers play Manchester United at Molineux.

Gameweek 2 Predictions

Arsenal vs Burnley (1; Arsenal Wins)

Southampton vs Liverpool (Over 1.5 Goals)

Brighton vs West Ham United (Over 1.5 Goals)

Everton vs Watford (Over 1.5 Goals)

Norwich City vs Newcastle United (1X)

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth (GG)

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Over 2.5 Goals)

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace (1X)

Chelsea vs Leicester City (GG)

Wolves vs Manchester United (Over 1.5 Goals)