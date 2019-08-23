Premier League 2019/20: Betting tips and predictions for Gameweek 3

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 130 // 23 Aug 2019, 18:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City dropped points in Gameweek 2

After the shocks from last weekend, Gameweek 3's round of games is expected to produce even more drama with the Premier League beginning to rapidly hot up.

Pep Guardiola was disappointed by his team's profligacy as they should have blown their opponents away while Jurgen Klopp emerged with a sigh of relief after an unexpectedly difficult match.

Frank Lampard is still seeking his first win as Chelsea manager while Newcastle United's doom and gloom summer is already darkening.

Review of Gameweek 2

Ceballos was one of the stars of Gameweek 2

The first game of the weekend went down at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal, inspired by a Dani Ceballos debut masterclass, overcame Burnley 2-1 thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A Liverpool side, still jaded from its Super Cup exertions, defeated Southampton 2-1, thanks in part to a stunner from Sadio Mane.

Also on Saturday, Brighton fought back against West Ham 1-1 with a superb goal from new boy, Leandro Trossard. At Goodison Park, Everton battled to a 1-0 win against a resilient Watford side.

Teemu Pukki was the main man at Carrow Road as his hattrick saw a rampant Norwich City beat Newcastle United by 3-1. Meanwhile, at Villa Park, Aston Villa fell to a 1-2 loss against Bournemouth.

The star match of the weekend produced an entertaining 2-2 draw between Manchester City and Tottenham with the defending champions guilty of some very poor finishing.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Sheffield Wednesday beat a very poor Crystal Palace side 1-0 as Chelsea and Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge

Monday night's game was highlighted by a Ruben Neves stunner as Wolverhampton Wanderers played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Preview of Gameweek 3 action

The action commences on Friday as a desperate Aston Villa welcomes Everton to Villa Park. Then, on Saturday, Norwich City play Chelsea FC.

Brighton will be confident of taking maximum points when they play Southampton at the Amex Arena while up north, Manchester United are at home (Old Trafford) to Crystal Palace.

Watford and West Ham will lock horns as Sheffield United tackle Leicester City at Bramall Lane.

The star match of the weekend goes down at Anfield as the two teams with 100% records -- Liverpool and Arsenal -- clash.

Pukki will look to star again in Gameweek 3

On Sunday, Bournemouth welcome champions, Manchester City to the Vitality Stadium while in London, Tottenham Hotspur are at home against Newcastle United

This round of games will conclude at Molineux as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Burnley.

Gameweek 3 Predictions

Aston Villa VS Everton (Over 1.5 Goals)

Norwich VS Chelsea (Over 2.5 Goals)

Brighton VS Southampton (1X)

Manchester United VS Crystal Palace (1)

Watford VS West Ham (G/G)

Sheffield United VS Leicester City (1X)

Liverpool VS Arsenal F.C (Over 2.5 Goals)

Bournemouth VS Manchester City (2)

Tottenham Hotspur VS Newcastle United (1)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley (Under 3.5 Goals)