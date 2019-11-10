Premier League 2019-20: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace | 5 Hits and Flops

Chelsea were hoping to secure their 6th consecutive victory in the Premier League when they welcomed Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Frank Lampard's men, who have been sensational this season went into the game full of confidence, especially after their incredible comeback against Ajax in the Champions League during midweek. However, they faced an experienced Crystal Palace side who have been on a bit of a roll themselves. Palace men started their Premier League campaign incredibly well and had already taken points from their visit to Old Trafford and the Emirates this season before visiting Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea made a lively start to the game and dominated the proceedings during the first quarter of the game. However, their performance dropped a bit after that and they failed to create anything for the remainder of the first half. They looked much better in the second half and opened the scoring through Tammy Abraham before Christian Pulisic, who has been in terrific form lately, killed the game with a poacher's goal.

Some players performed brilliantly during the game while others failed to live up to their reputation. Here are 5 hits and flops from the game.

#5 Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has been in sensational form this season for Chelsea and continued his goalscoring run against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The 22-year-old struggled to get involved in the build-up play in the first half, and both Crystal Palace centre-backs deserve some credit for that. However, a striker of his quality needs just one opportunity to stamp his authority on the game. The Englishman calmly buried the ball in the back of the net from a beautiful flick from Willian into his path. The 22-year-old has now scored 10 goals in the Premier League, making him the top scorer of the season so far.

