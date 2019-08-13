Premier League 2019-20: Chelsea player ratings in 4-0 loss to Manchester United

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 170 // 13 Aug 2019, 15:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard with captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United defeated Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the Premier League. The Red Devils dominated proceedings and took the game away from Frank Lampard's Blues in the second half with an array of quick goals, which came courtesy of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford (twice) and Daniel James.

Although Chelsea looked to be the better team in the first half, they couldn't keep up their advantage. They made a few glaring errors on the night, and there were several things they could have done better to limit the damage.

Here, we rate the Blues players on the basis of their performance on the night.

1) Kepa Arrizabalaga (Goalkeeper) - 5/10

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had a poor game and was responsible for letting Anthony Martial's goal slip through his legs. He wasn't too influential at the back, and his communication skills could be questioned.

2) Emerson (Left Back)- 7/10

Emerson

Starting ahead of favoured left-back Marcos Alonso in the playing XI, Emerson put up a good showing and constantly threatened the Manchester United defence with his attacking runs. His defensive skills, however, need to be tested more to pass judgement.

3) Kurt Zouma (Centre Back) - 4/10

Kurt Zouma caught Marcus Rashford with a late challenge

Centre-half Kurt Zouma, returning from a loan spell at Everton, made a crucial error when he caught Marcus Rashford on the shin inside the penalty area which led to referee Anthony Taylor pointing to the spot. In general, Zouma's man-marking skills came out poorly in the contest.

4) Andreas Christensen (Centre Back) - 4/10

Zouma's defending partner Andreas Christensen did not have a great game either and was responsible for allowing Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to slip away and create spaces for themselves. The Dane must improve a lot on his marking skills.

Advertisement

5) Cesar Azpilicueta (Right Back) - 6/10

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta shone brightly on the right hand side of the defence and was constantly seen making forward runs towards the United half. His defensive skills, however, were not up to the mark as he frequently let Martial run past him.

6) Jorginho (Central Midfielder) - 4/10

Italian midfield maestro Jorginho, who was signed by Maurizio Sarri from Napoli last year, had a forgettable game in which Paul Pogba dominated him from head to toe. Jorginho was very poor in positioning and also let the ball past him too often.

7) Mateo Kovacic (Central Midfielder) - 5/10

Jorginho's partner in central midfield Mateo Kovacic was only a shade better than him but was constantly responsible for allowing the likes of Pogba and Scott McTominay to run into empty spaces. The former Real Madrid man seemed lethargic on the pitch.

8) Ross Barkley (Left Attacking Midfielder) - 5/10

Ross Barkley and Scott McTominay

Ross Barkley, playing in a more advanced role this year than he did under Maurizio Sarri last year, missed a few golden opportunities to test United goalkeeper David de Gea when he had the chance. He was slow to react on the ball and his shooting skills were negligible.

9) Mason Mount (Central Attacking Midfielder) - 7/10

Youngster Mason Mount, who has been at Chelsea since the age of six, made his Premier League debut at Old Trafford on Sunday and was one of the sole bright spots in the Blues' roster. Mount was confident and unafraid to take the United defenders on. He also negotiated into empty spaces well.

10) Pedro Rodrigues (Right Attacking Midfielder) - 7/10

Pedro Rodrigues

Playing on the right wing, Pedro Rodrigues made a lot of twisting runs inside the United defence and constantly put Harry Maguire under pressure, but could not follow through due to the short supply of good balls. For what it is worth, his performance, along with Mount's, gave Chelsea the upper hand in the first half.

11) Tammy Abraham (Striker) - 5/10

Tammy Abraham

Another academy product who has been at Stamford Bridge since he was six years old, Tammy Abraham failed to make much of an impact at Old Trafford on Sunday. His finishing skills left a lot to be desired and manager Frank Lampard will be questioned for playing him ahead of the experienced Olivier Giroud.

SUBSTITUTES

12) Christian Pulisic (Left Attacking Midfielder) - 6/10

Christian Pulisic

Former Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic came on for Ross Barkley and instantly had an effect on the tempo of the game. He took on Aaron Wan Bissaka, and their duel was one worth watching. Pulisic only has better days ahead of him.

13) Olivier Giroud (Striker) - 5/10

Striker Olivier Giroud came on for youngster Tammy Abraham in the 66th minute but could not make a huge impact. He had a handball decision given against him which slowed the tempo of the game further. Giroud's aerial skills went untested.

14) N'Golo Kante (Central Midfielder) - N/A

Chelsea's midfield wizard N'Golo Kante was left on the bench and when he eventually came on for Jorginho in the 73rd minute, it was a bit too late. He did not have much of an influence on the game but managed to pick up a yellow card somehow.