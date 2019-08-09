Premier League 2019/20: Chelsea travel to Old Trafford in big-ticket season opener

The Premier League season kicks off with Manchester United facing Chelsea in the opening week.

The wait is finally over! Football's most exciting competition kicks off this week with Liverpool vs Norwich City being the curtain-raiser of another hotly-anticipated English Premier League competition. However, all the attention will be on Sunday's delectable encounter when Manchester United and Chelsea, Premier League giants, lock horns.

Two different styles of play, two clubs aiming at starting the season with a bang, 90 minutes of madness, the season couldn't get a better start and the world will be keeping an eye on the Theater of Dreams come Sunday.

A battle of fresh-faced managers

Harry Maguire is one of United's new signings.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will be at the helm for his first full season as Manchester United's manager. The Norwegian has managed to restore the club's long-lost positive mood. Although United had a blip in their form towards the end of last season which saw them finish outside the Champions League spots, the fans have high expectations for the upcoming season.

United have had a decent transfer window, after signing Danny James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Harry Maguire. The club looks to fix the woeful defense that let them down on several occasions last season.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are forced to make the most of what they have. Frank Lampard will be heading into his first-ever Premier League match as a manager against the Red Devils just like Jose Mourinho, who also had to face United in his first game as Chelsea's boss. The club is currently serving a transfer ban and hence cannot bring in reinforcements for the next two windows.

However, the Blues were smart on recalling their loanees, by bringing back Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zuma, and Mason Mount. With David Luiz leaving Chelsea for Arsenal on deadline day, the Blues will surely look for Antonio Rudiger to step up.

Predicted Lineups:

Manchester United: 4-2-3-1

De Gea, Young (C), Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Pereira, Pogba, Martial, Lingard, Rashford.

Chelsea: 4-2-3-1

Kepa, Alonso, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta(C), Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Pulisic, Willian, Giroud.

What to expect

Mason Mount has been in good form in pre-season.

Both teams are currently in a rebuilding phase. However, Man United have home advantage. Ole's men will look to use Old Trafford's atmosphere to their advantage and begin the campaign with a bang. Lampard knows that his side will be starting the game as underdogs. United will be having more of the ball. Hence Chelsea will try to hit them on the counter.

Considering the action in the market, preseason performances and the extra half-season experience that Solksjaer has, Manchester United will be seen as favorites. But Chelsea mustn't be underestimated. After all, this has been an iconic fixture over the years, so there will be a lot at stake.

Both coaches will be hoping to commence their campaigns with solid performances. Fans from both sides would love to see their team kick-start their season with a commanding win over their fellow rivals for the top-four spots. Overall, we can expect a power-packed game filled with intensity and fast-paced football, in short, an unmissable enocounter.