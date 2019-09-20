Premier League 2019-20, Chelsea v Liverpool: Match preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 27 // 20 Sep 2019, 07:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mohamed Salah will once again be tasked with the goal-scoring burden against his former club

Match Preview

The Premier League is gathering pace in urgent yet dramatic fashion. Five games gone, and we've probably seen a bit of everything already.

This week promises to provide nothing less, especially with the feature game between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge lurking.

The bite and speed of the game could be fueled by the fact that both sides head into this blockbuster match-up on the wake of disheartening defeats in their respective Champions League openers. While Chelsea lost out narrowly to Valencia at home, the Reds were stunned by Napoli.

At the moment, this could be the best fixture for the rest of the teams in the league as they look to catch up on the pacesetters. However, indifferent form and recent track record against Liverpool doesn't favor the Blues, who have won just one out of their last nine PL meetings with the European champions.

On that note, we bring you all the details ahead of this potential thriller.

Kick-off Information

Date: 22 September 2019

Time: 16:30 (local time), 21:00 (IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Where to watch: Live stream on Hotstar

Advertisement

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Chelsea: L-W-D-W-D

Liverpool: L-W-W-W-W

Head-to-head

Chelsea wins: 63

Liverpool wins: 79

Draws: 41

Key Player to Watch Out For

SSC Napoli v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Mohamed Salah is more involved in Liverpool's attacking procedures in terms of shots on goal, as he's the one who goes for the back of the net more often than the others. But, Sadio Mane's rise to the top over the last 12-15 months has been simply beyond sensational.

He's carried that form into this season as well, having amassed four goals already. As recently as last weekend, the Senegal international made it 50 Premier League matches without a defeat at home - no player has avoided defeat at one ground for so many matches.

Mane's intelligence, ability to occupy dangerous areas in the box, dribbling skill and most importantly, his refurbished finishing credentials make him a real threat against a side that just cannot buy a clean sheet.

Should he hit the target against the Blues, Mane would join an elite list of 10 players who have scored 50 or more PL goals for Liverpool. The winger currently is on 49 goals in 97 league outings.

Betting Information

Chelsea win: 3.50

Draw: 3.75

Liverpool win: 2.00

Mohamed Salah to score anytime in the game: 1.95

Bookmaker: bet365