Premier League 2019-20, Chelsea v Sheffield United: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Match Preview

Chelsea take on newcomers Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 31, as they look to register their first home victory of the season.

After a stumbling defeat on opening day in the hands of Manchester United, the Blues shared the points with Leicester City. Following the draw, they saw out Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blades suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend against Leicester. However, they have the same number of points as Frank Lampard's side.

History heavily favors the home team, who haven't lost a home game against Sheffield United since October 1992.

While Chelsea will hope to fix their defensive issues and make light work of Chris Wilder's unit, the visitors will hope their unique style of play with five midfielders and overlapping center-backs causes an inconsistent Blues side a few hiccups.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the game.

Kickoff Information

Date: 31 August 2019

Time: 15:00 (local time), 19:30 (IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Advertisement

Livestream: Live stream on Hotstar

Form guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions, including friendlies)

Chelsea: W-D-D-L-D

Sheffield United: W-L-W-D-L

Head-to-head

Chelsea wins: 38

Sheffield United wins: 15

Draws: 27

Key player to watch out for

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Perhaps, no other full back in the division is enjoying himself as much as Chelsea's Emerson. The 25-year-old has been robust and reliable in defense as well as attack, repaying Lampard's faith in playing him over Marcos Alonso at left back.

Within the Chelsea team, he has accomplished more touches, completed more passes and won more tackles than any of his teammates. On the other side of the pitch, Emerson ranks second amongst his colleagues, as far as take-ons completed, fouls won and shots on target are concerned.

Additionally, the Italian's attacking game, helped by the fact that he is good with the ball, adept at linking up and more than capable of skipping past opposition full backs gives Frank Lampard a spectacular option.

Finally after one and a half years, the former AS Roma star seems to have found his feet in the Premier League.

⬢ Most touches

⬢ Most duels won

⬢ Most tackles made

⬢ 2nd-most fouls won

⬢ 2nd-most shots on target

⬢ 2nd-most take-ons completed



It's early days, but Emerson is clearly becoming one of Frank Lampard's most important players at Chelsea.#SquawkaScout x @FootballIndex pic.twitter.com/Ocaku8LhwQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 28, 2019

Betting Information

Chelsea win: 1.36

Sheffield United win: 9.00

Draw: 4.75

Mason Mount to score: 2.62

Bookmaker: bet365