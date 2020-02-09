Premier League 2019-20: City's bid to return to winning ways stalled as clash with West Ham postponed due to adverse weather conditions

Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City's Premier League fixture against West Ham United has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions persisting in the countryside. This comes in the aftermath of Storm Ciara hitting the countryside. A club statement confirmed that the decision had been made due to safety concerns.

Storm hit England

West Ham Fans travelling to the fixture would have had to face the prospect of travel chaos with dozens of trains being cancelled across the country as panic rose in the crowd due to the extreme weather. According to reports, A number of trains from London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly have already been cancelled.

City have been quite off-colour this season with runaway leaders Liverpool extremely close to clinching their first title in 25 years. Pep Guardiola's side faced a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham last weekend and the fans might be hoping that the reigning champions come back strong from the loss.

John Stones.

Players return

Benjamin Mendy and John Stones are back in training for the Citizens, which is a huge boost for the Spanish coach as the side has been time and again exposed this season for their defensive vulnerabilities. Raheem Sterling is out with an hamstring injury.

On the other hand, David Moyes' West Ham side have been struggling to move away from the bottom three, and last week's 3-3 draw against Brighton wasn't enough to help them in the relegation battle.

While some of the clubs are playing their matches this weekend, the other clubs have been enjoying the newly introduced Winter Break in the Premier League. The break was much awaited due to players facing extended run of fixtures with the European Championships looming at the end of the season.

Storm Ciara has been creating a lot of problems in the entire Europe for a couple of days now, with the German Bundesliga game between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne postponed in addition to four Eredivisie fixtures - including Utrecht vs Ajax.

The top flight fixture is not the only sporting schedule to be disturbed today in England, as several football, rugby and horse racing fixtures have been called off with immediate effect.